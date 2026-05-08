Jadavpur University postpones EC meeting Due To Political Transition in Bengal After Elections

Summary of this article
The authorities of JU have postponed its executive council meeting, in view of the political transition in West Bengal, where a BJP government will be sworn in on May 9.
Academic matters, including postgraduate syllabi and approval to sign a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 50 lakh, were expected to be discussed in the meeting.
Members of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association criticised the postponement of the meeting, questioning why academic matters were not prioritised because of the political transition in the state.
At Jadavpur University, a place where the air usually crackles with intellectual debate and student activism, a heavy silence fell over the Executive Council chambers this Friday. What should have been a day of progress—a day to finalize postgraduate syllabi and greenlight a ₹50-lakh partnership—became instead a footnote to the shifting political winds of West Bengal. For the educators and students who call this campus home, the postponement of the university’s highest decision-making meeting isn't just a matter of scheduling; it’s a reminder of how easily the gears of academia can be jammed by the machinery of the state.
The directive came quietly but firmly from the Governor’s office, advising Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee to hit the pause button. With a new BJP government set to be sworn in on May 9, the Chancellor’s office deemed the timing too sensitive for high-level university business. The official notice cited "unavoidable circumstances," a phrase that often serves as a polite mask for the messy intersection of campus life and partisan transitions. "We have decided not to hold the meeting during this transition period," Bhattacharjee remarked, leaving a stack of vital academic papers gathering dust on a desk.
But for the teachers who keep the university running, the explanation rings hollow. The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) hasn't hidden its frustration, viewing the move as a sign that academic priorities are being held hostage by political optics. Parthapratim Roy, JUTA's general secretary, voiced the collective disappointment of a faculty that sees every delayed meeting as a missed opportunity for a student’s future. To them, an MoU or a new syllabus isn't "politics"—it's the lifeblood of the institution.
As Kolkata prepares for a historic swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, the gates of Jadavpur stand as a symbol of a broader tension. While the city looks toward a new administration, the university remains in a state of suspended animation, waiting for the political dust to settle so it can get back to the work of learning. It is a poignant snapshot of a world-class institution caught in the wait, where the pursuit of knowledge must temporarily yield to the protocol of power.