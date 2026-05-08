Jadavpur University postpones EC meeting Due To Political Transition in Bengal After Elections

At Jadavpur University, a place where the air usually crackles with intellectual debate and student activism, a heavy silence fell over the Executive Council chambers this Friday. What should have been a day of progress—a day to finalize postgraduate syllabi and greenlight a ₹50-lakh partnership—became instead a footnote to the shifting political winds of West Bengal. For the educators and students who call this campus home, the postponement of the university’s highest decision-making meeting isn't just a matter of scheduling; it’s a reminder of how easily the gears of academia can be jammed by the machinery of the state.