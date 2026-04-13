US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

Much will also depend on the route that the American warships chose, whether they tested waters near the Oman coast or along the Iranian side of the Strait. It is not clear yet which route was taken. Significantly, the IRGC has earlier denied that the US destroyers had crossed the Strait, asserting that “the initiative for the passage and movement of any vessel is in the hands of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” and vowing a “strong response” to any military ships passing through.