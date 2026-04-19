Pakistan Ramps Up Security Measures For US-Iran Talks In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

Pakistan has deployed over 10,000 police and set up 600 checkpoints in Rawalpindi and Islamabad ahead of possible second round of US-Iran talks. Security tightened around Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport as ceasefire nears expiry.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Islamabad: Security personnel check commuters at a barricade amid heightened security measures ahead of US-Iran talks, for which authorities have announced a two-day holiday, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistani authorities deploy over 10,000 police and establish 600 checkpoints in Rawalpindi and Islamabad ahead of possible US-Iran talks.

  • Security tightened with closures of restaurants, parks, markets and hostels around Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport.

  • No official confirmation yet on timing of second round of US-Iran talks as ceasefire expires on April 22.

Pakistani authorities have launched security measures in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to safeguard foreign delegates ahead of a possible second round of US-Iran talks, although no official announcement has confirmed the meeting.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement. Pakistan re-launched its diplomatic efforts to facilitate another round of talks in Islamabad for a final agreement to end the war between Washington and Tehran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye while Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran to create a consensus on contentious issues.

PTI reported that more than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed and over 600 checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi, the sprawling city adjacent to Islamabad. The security protocol is also being implemented in the capital city ahead of the possible talks. Authorities have announced that from Sunday midnight, several sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed.

The Nur Khan Airbase is located in Rawalpindi while the Islamabad International Airport falls in the territorial jurisdiction of Attock district of Punjab but the passengers have to pass through the Rawalpindi district area to reach Islamabad. Hence mega security arrangements in Rawalpindi make sense and authorities are not taking any chances after US President Donald Trump said he may visit Pakistan for the signing of the agreement with Iran.

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According to PTI, a complete ban has been imposed on drone flights, pigeon flying and aerial firing in Rawalpindi. Officials say these measures are aimed at ensuring the security of aircraft carrying high-level foreign delegations. Police confirmed that a red alert has been declared in Rawalpindi, particularly in the vicinity of Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport. Officers will also be stationed on rooftops as part of heightened vigilance. Special security measures have been enforced within the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad and Chaklala police stations.

In the first phase, authorities have ordered the closure of restaurants in these areas from midnight until further notice. In addition, parks, beauty parlours, markets, snooker clubs, fitness centres, paan shops, kiosks, barber shops, banks and bakeries will remain closed. No decision has yet been made regarding the suspension of public or goods transport. A police spokesperson said that the extraordinary measures are in response to the movement of foreign delegations.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, was held at Police Lines Headquarters, where directives were issued to ensure foolproof security. Security measures also include the closing down of all boys’ and girls’ hostels within Rawalpindi until further notice.

PTI reported that security has been put on high alert on sensitive routes in Islamabad as well, with the administration having begun the process of obtaining security certificates from the owners of buildings located on these routes. The authorities say that special measures have been taken for the security of the delegations. The owners of houses, shops, plazas and hotels situated along sensitive routes have been bound by specific security instructions. According to PTI, there will be a complete ban on parking along these routes, while entry of unrelated persons will not be allowed. In addition, hotels and guesthouses have been instructed to keep a complete record of guests and submit reports to the relevant police station on a daily basis. According to the police, movement on roofs, balconies and windows has also been restricted and, in case of any violation, the building owner will be held responsible. The administration has instructed citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity or security concerns.

However, there is no final word so far about the timing of the second round of talks, and official sources on Thursday night rejected chances of talks on Monday as was being reported by some media outlets. The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 22.

(With inputs from PTI)

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