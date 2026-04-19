Pakistan Ramps Up Security Measures For US-Iran Talks In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

PTI reported that security has been put on high alert on sensitive routes in Islamabad as well, with the administration having begun the process of obtaining security certificates from the owners of buildings located on these routes. The authorities say that special measures have been taken for the security of the delegations. The owners of houses, shops, plazas and hotels situated along sensitive routes have been bound by specific security instructions. According to PTI, there will be a complete ban on parking along these routes, while entry of unrelated persons will not be allowed. In addition, hotels and guesthouses have been instructed to keep a complete record of guests and submit reports to the relevant police station on a daily basis. According to the police, movement on roofs, balconies and windows has also been restricted and, in case of any violation, the building owner will be held responsible. The administration has instructed citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity or security concerns.