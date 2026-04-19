Pakistan Tightens Security Ahead of Possible Second Round of US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

Pakistan has launched sweeping security measures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid expectations of a possible second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, despite no official confirmation of the talks.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran USA
Earlier, the two sides failed to reach an agreement after marathon talks that stretched into two days. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • More than 10,000 police officers and 600 checkpoints have been deployed across Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

  • Sensitive areas near Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed from Sunday midnight.

  • No official date has been announced, while the current US-Iran ceasefire is due to expire on 22 April.

Although no official confirmation has been issued regarding a second round of talks between the United States and Iran, Pakistani authorities have begun extensive security preparations for the protection of foreign delegations.

The US and Iran held rare direct discussions in Pakistan on 11 and 12 April in an effort to resolve their dispute, but the meetings concluded without a breakthrough. Pakistan has since renewed diplomatic efforts to host a further round of negotiations in Islamabad aimed at securing a final agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye, while Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran seeking consensus on key outstanding issues.

According to The Express Tribune, more than 10,000 police officers have been deployed and over 600 checkpoints established across Rawalpindi, the large city adjoining Islamabad. Similar security arrangements are also being enforced in the capital ahead of the possible talks.

Authorities have announced that from midnight on Sunday, several sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed. Nur Khan Airbase is situated in Rawalpindi, while Islamabad International Airport lies within Attock district of Punjab. However, passengers travelling to the airport must pass through Rawalpindi, making the city central to the security operation.

Related Content
Recent developments amid the ongoing Iran crisis have triggered renewed speculation about Pakistan’s attempt to position itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran. - IMAGO / Xinhua
Pakistan Prepares Next US-Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire
US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could be "happening over the next two days," with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation again . - Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Pakistan’s Army Chief Arrives In Tehran Carrying 'New Message' From US As Second Round Of Talks Looms
President Donald Trump - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
Trump Signals Fresh Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Ongoing US Blockade
Pakistan’s Minister Ishaq Dar | - File image |
Pakistan Vows To Continue Iran-US Mediation After Talks End Without Deal
Related Content

The heightened measures follow remarks by US President Donald Trump indicating he may visit Pakistan for the signing of any future agreement with Iran.

The Express Tribune reported that drone flights, pigeon flying and celebratory aerial firing have been completely banned in Rawalpindi. Officials said the restrictions are intended to safeguard aircraft carrying senior foreign delegations.

Police have confirmed that a red alert has been declared, particularly around Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport. Officers will also be positioned on rooftops as part of the enhanced security plan.

Special measures have been introduced within the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad and Chaklala police stations. In the first phase, restaurants in these areas have been ordered to close from midnight until further notice. Parks, beauty salons, markets, snooker clubs, fitness centres, paan shops, kiosks, barber shops, banks and bakeries will also remain shut.

No decision has yet been taken on suspending public or freight transport. A police spokesperson said the extraordinary arrangements were necessary because of the expected movement of foreign delegations.

A high-level meeting chaired by Rawalpindi City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani was held at Police Lines Headquarters, where officials were instructed to ensure comprehensive security.

Measures also include the closure of all boys’ and girls’ hostels in Rawalpindi until further notice.

Meanwhile, security has also been raised on sensitive routes in Islamabad. The administration has begun obtaining security certificates from owners of buildings located along these roads. Householders, shopkeepers, plaza managers and hotel owners have been issued with specific instructions.

Police said parking will be completely prohibited along designated routes, while unauthorised persons will not be permitted entry. Hotels and guesthouses have also been directed to maintain full guest records and submit daily reports to the relevant police stations.

Sources added that access to rooftops, balconies and windows overlooking sensitive routes has been restricted, with property owners to be held responsible for any breach. Residents have been urged to report suspicious activity or security concerns immediately.

Despite the extensive preparations, no final decision has yet been announced on the timing of the second round of talks. Official sources on Thursday night dismissed reports suggesting negotiations would begin on Monday.

The current ceasefire between the US and Iran is due to expire on 22 April.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  2. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

  3. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Betters Own Fastest Fifty Record For SunRisers Hyderabad

  4. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq Set Up Lahore Qalandars' 32-Run Win Over Rawalpindiz

  5. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: KL Rahul c Virat Kohli b Krunal Pandya - Watch Viral Moment

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

  3. Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'

  4. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

  5. India Summons Iran Envoy After Hormuz Firing Incident

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Reimposes Hormuz Curbs, Fires on Passing Ships

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  5. Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy