Pakistan Tightens Security Ahead of Possible Second Round of US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

Summary of this article
More than 10,000 police officers and 600 checkpoints have been deployed across Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Sensitive areas near Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed from Sunday midnight.
No official date has been announced, while the current US-Iran ceasefire is due to expire on 22 April.
Although no official confirmation has been issued regarding a second round of talks between the United States and Iran, Pakistani authorities have begun extensive security preparations for the protection of foreign delegations.
The US and Iran held rare direct discussions in Pakistan on 11 and 12 April in an effort to resolve their dispute, but the meetings concluded without a breakthrough. Pakistan has since renewed diplomatic efforts to host a further round of negotiations in Islamabad aimed at securing a final agreement between Washington and Tehran.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye, while Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran seeking consensus on key outstanding issues.
According to The Express Tribune, more than 10,000 police officers have been deployed and over 600 checkpoints established across Rawalpindi, the large city adjoining Islamabad. Similar security arrangements are also being enforced in the capital ahead of the possible talks.
Authorities have announced that from midnight on Sunday, several sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed. Nur Khan Airbase is situated in Rawalpindi, while Islamabad International Airport lies within Attock district of Punjab. However, passengers travelling to the airport must pass through Rawalpindi, making the city central to the security operation.
The heightened measures follow remarks by US President Donald Trump indicating he may visit Pakistan for the signing of any future agreement with Iran.
The Express Tribune reported that drone flights, pigeon flying and celebratory aerial firing have been completely banned in Rawalpindi. Officials said the restrictions are intended to safeguard aircraft carrying senior foreign delegations.
Police have confirmed that a red alert has been declared, particularly around Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport. Officers will also be positioned on rooftops as part of the enhanced security plan.
Special measures have been introduced within the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad and Chaklala police stations. In the first phase, restaurants in these areas have been ordered to close from midnight until further notice. Parks, beauty salons, markets, snooker clubs, fitness centres, paan shops, kiosks, barber shops, banks and bakeries will also remain shut.
No decision has yet been taken on suspending public or freight transport. A police spokesperson said the extraordinary arrangements were necessary because of the expected movement of foreign delegations.
A high-level meeting chaired by Rawalpindi City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani was held at Police Lines Headquarters, where officials were instructed to ensure comprehensive security.
Measures also include the closure of all boys’ and girls’ hostels in Rawalpindi until further notice.
Meanwhile, security has also been raised on sensitive routes in Islamabad. The administration has begun obtaining security certificates from owners of buildings located along these roads. Householders, shopkeepers, plaza managers and hotel owners have been issued with specific instructions.
Police said parking will be completely prohibited along designated routes, while unauthorised persons will not be permitted entry. Hotels and guesthouses have also been directed to maintain full guest records and submit daily reports to the relevant police stations.
Sources added that access to rooftops, balconies and windows overlooking sensitive routes has been restricted, with property owners to be held responsible for any breach. Residents have been urged to report suspicious activity or security concerns immediately.
Despite the extensive preparations, no final decision has yet been announced on the timing of the second round of talks. Official sources on Thursday night dismissed reports suggesting negotiations would begin on Monday.
The current ceasefire between the US and Iran is due to expire on 22 April.