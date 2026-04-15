Pakistan’s Army Chief Arrives In Tehran Carrying 'New Message' From US As Second Round Of Talks Looms

US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could be "happening over the next two days," with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation again . Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson

US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could be "happening over the next two days," with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation again . Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson