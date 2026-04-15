Pakistan’s Army Chief Arrives In Tehran Carrying 'New Message' From US As Second Round Of Talks Looms

In a high-stakes diplomatic push to prevent the collapse of a fragile ceasefire, Pakistan’s top military officer has landed in Iran to deliver a fresh proposal from the US administration just days after direct negotiations in Islamabad ended without a final agreement.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran usa
US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could be "happening over the next two days," with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation again . Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir has arrived in Tehran carrying a "new message" from the US administration, as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the collapse of a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

  • The visit comes just days after direct US-Iran talks in Islamabad failed to reach a final agreement, with the current ceasefire set to expire on April 22, raising fears of a return to open conflict.

  • While Munir is in Tehran, Pakistan's Prime Minister is simultaneously in Saudi Arabia for parallel talks, as Islamabad pursues a two-pronged diplomatic strategy to broker a second round of negotiations and end the six-week war.

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for urgent talks with Iranian officials, carrying what Iranian state media describes as a "new message" from the United States .

The visit comes less than a week after marathon face-to-face negotiations between American and Iranian diplomats in Pakistan failed to produce a breakthrough, raising fears that a two-week ceasefire, set to expire on April 22, could collapse and return the region to open conflict .

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi personally received the delegation at the airport, underscoring the significance of the visit. Alongside the army chief, the Pakistani delegation includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, representatives from the foreign ministry, security institutions, and technical experts .

Related Content
President Donald Trump - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
Trump Signals Fresh Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Ongoing US Blockade
Pakistan’s Minister Ishaq Dar | - File image |
Pakistan Vows To Continue Iran-US Mediation After Talks End Without Deal
US President Trump - AP
High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’
A displaced boy who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon with his family sits on the backyard school that turned into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
No Negotiations Until Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Stops, Iran Tells Pakistan
Related Content

The timing of the trip is part of what analysts describe as a coordinated "two-pronged strategy" by Islamabad. While Munir landed in Tehran, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif simultaneously arrived in Saudi Arabia for parallel talks with regional power brokers .

Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed that the visit is "part of ongoing mediation efforts" to end the six-week war between the US and Iran, which began on February 28 when American and Israeli forces launched a joint aerial campaign targeting thousands of sites across Iran .

According to Iran's state-run IRIB News, the delegation is carrying Washington's latest position and will "outline a plan for a second round of talks" between the two adversaries .

The backchannel diplomacy has intensified following weekend negotiations in Islamabad that lasted more than 21 hours. US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could be "happening over the next two days," with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation again .

"I think they want to make a deal very badly," Trump said in a Fox News interview, declaring that the war was "very close to

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rasikh Salam Picks Four-For To Bundle Lucknow For 146 In 20 Overs

  2. MI Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Desperate Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Test In Indian Premier League

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  4. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

  4. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

  2. Disenfranchised Before The Polls? Protest In Kolkata Spotlights Deleted Voters

  3. Ambedkar Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh is Marked by Reports of Violence Against Dalits

  4. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

  5. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Could Resume Talks In Islamabad In The Next Two Days: Report

  2. Strait Talk: Trump Dials Prime Minister Modi, Briefs Him On West Asia Crisis

  3. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. The Rise And Fall Of Orbánism: The Controversial Prime Ministerial Opinions Of Viktor Orbán

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships