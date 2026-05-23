Pak Army Chief Munir And Iran FM Araghchi Hold Talks In Tehran To End West Asia Conflict

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Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to end the West Asia conflict and establish lasting peace in the region, the Iranian government said on Saturday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) welcoming Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir
Would-be Mediator: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) welcoming Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir upon his arrival at the airport in Tehran on April 15, 2026 | Photo: Imago
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to end the West Asia conflict and establish lasting peace in the region, the Iranian government.

  • Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts”.

  • Islamabad hosted senior leaders of the two sides last month for peace talks, the first of its kind since 1979, but the parties failed to clinch a deal.

Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts”.

Munir was received in Tehran by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi -- believed to be close to Munir -- was already in Tehran and engaging in talks with top Iranian officials when the field marshal arrived, according to the Army.

According to a statement posted in social media by Iran’s government, Munir met Araghchi in Tehran to “discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in West Asia”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP
Iranian FM Araghchi Heads To Pakistan As Diplomatic Push For US Talks Intensifies

By Outlook News Desk

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that talks between the two leaders went late into the night.

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State-run Press TV reported that Munir was “set to visit Tehran on Thursday as Islamabad ramps up Iran-US mediation efforts”. - X; @Iran_GOV
India and Iran Hold High-Level Talks on West Asia Stability - PTI
Shehbaz Sharif - AP | Representative Image
US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could be "happening over the next two days," with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation again . - Julia Demaree Nikhinson

This is the field marshal's second trip to Iran in just over a month.

Pakistan has emerged as a mediator in the ongoing conflict, which has triggered severe energy shortages and impacted economies across the world.

Several analysts say that Pakistan enjoys the confidence of both Tehran and Washington.

Islamabad hosted senior leaders of the two sides last month for peace talks, the first of its kind since 1979, but the parties failed to clinch a deal.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed hope for "meaningful engagements" to promote regional peace. - PTI; Representative image
Islamabad Under Lockdown as US-Iran Peace Talks Remain Uncertain

By Outlook News Desk

The key sticking points are believed to be Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz -- a waterway that hosts roughly one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies in normal times. Shippings through the strait have been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Shipping disruptions continue even though a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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