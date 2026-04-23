Pakistan, US Step Up Push For Second Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

Summary of this article
Mohsin Naqvi met US envoy Natalie Baker to discuss efforts to hold a second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad.
Pakistan backed Donald Trump’s ceasefire extension, but uncertainty remains as Iran has not confirmed participation in fresh talks.
Islamabad has tightened security and diplomatic outreach after the first round of talks failed to yield a breakthrough, with no clarity yet on the next meeting date.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie Baker and discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold a second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, according to an official statement.
The meeting takes place amid increased diplomatic efforts to bring Washington and Tehran to the negotiating table, possibly by the weekend.
According to a statement from the interior ministry, Naqvi and Baker had an "important meeting" in which they reviewed diplomatic efforts related to the proposed second round of peace talks and exchanged detailed views on the latest regional situation.
Naqvi welcomed US President Donald Trump’s initiative to extend the ceasefire, calling it a “welcome development” that made significant progress towards reducing tensions.
“We also hope for positive progress from Iran’s side,” the minister said.
Naqvi and Baker stressed that to find a long-term solution to the West Asia crisis, diplomatic avenues must be maintained.
The statement claims that Naqvi informed Baker that "all-out efforts at every level" were being made by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to promote a peaceful resolution.
“It is hoped that both parties will give a chance to a diplomatic and peaceful solution,” the minister said.
With Islamabad under strict security for the planned engagement, the meeting—the two's second this week—took place in the midst of uncertainties surrounding the negotiations.
To discuss plans for the second round of the Islamabad Talks, Naqvi met separately with Baker and Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Monday.
Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely at the request of Pakistan to give Tehran's leadership more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war. Hours before the two-week ceasefire was scheduled to end, the momentous announcement was made.
Tehran has not released an official statement confirming its decision to extend the ceasefire, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Because of the uncertainties surrounding the second round of negotiations, Pakistan had called for an extension of the truce. The date of the next round of negotiations remained unclear.
President Trump stated on Wednesday that the second round of US-Iranian negotiations might begin as early as Friday, according to The New York Post.
However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has not yet decided whether to attend a new round of Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad.
Pakistan has taken elaborate security measures, including deploying more than 10,000 security personnel, in preparation for the proposed talks.
Following the failure of the first round of US-Iran negotiations, which took place on April 11 and 12, host Pakistan launched a flurry of diplomatic initiatives to reduce tensions and rekindle hopes for another round of discussions.
US-Israeli strikes on February 28 marked the start of the Iran War.