Ministers Across States Cut Convoy Size After Modi’s Austerity Call

Summary of this article
Narendra Modi reduced his own convoy size and pushed for the inclusion of electric vehicles after urging citizens to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis.
Leaders including Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Bhajanlal Sharma and Rekha Gupta have also announced cuts in convoy sizes and fuel use.
Opposition parties criticised BJP leaders for continuing to use large convoys, while states including Maharashtra are considering further restrictions on ministers’ vehicle fleets.
Days after Prime Minister Modi's austerity call to the nation, several ministers nationwide have initiated cuts in their personal convoys, adhering to the curbs suggested by the PM.
PM Modi himself scaled down his convoy in Gujarat and Assam immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.
According to PTI, the prime minister also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, where possible, without making new purchases.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also made changes and was seen travelling with just five cars in his convoy - down from the 10-11 vehicles that usually accompany him.
However, on Tuesday, the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh slammed the BJP after leaders of the ruling party, newly appointed to state corporations, arrived in large convoys despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption. Opposition parties in Maharashtra have similarly criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Since opposition criticism, some state governments have also implemented convoy changes, notably in the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Delhi have downsized.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles accompanying the chief minister and ministers, and urged people to cut fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary gold purchases in view of the prevailing global situation.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a minimum of cars in his convoy, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for austerity amid the West Asia crisis.
An official spokesperson said Sharma has instructed that no unnecessary vehicles should be used in his convoy, which must be kept to a minimum, with similar instructions having been issued to the chief secretary and other state officials as well.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also stated that she and all her Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritise carpooling and public transport.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said he has reduced the size of his convoy and that there will be special focus on the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in future.
Sai also urged his cabinet colleagues and office-bearers of various state-run corporations and boards to ensure restrained use of vehicles and other government resources.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is also considering halving the number of vehicles in ministers’ convoys, with a final decision likely after two high-level meetings chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, sources said.
Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi has suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using Metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.
With PTI inputs