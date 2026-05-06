Yogi Adityanath Announced A 35,000-Crore Investment In UP Defence Corridors

At the closing ceremony of the NorthTech Symposium, at New Cantt, Yogi Adityanath said, "The state government has also created a large land bank. Through the defence and aerospace policy, incentives are being provided to investors willing to invest." He also noted that Aligarh has emerged as epicentre for small arms, defence equipment and military supplies, while Kanpur, typically known as the Manchester of the East is developing as a centre for ammunition, missiles, defence textiles and protective gear.