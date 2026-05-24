Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, French Open: Briton Meets Clay-Court Specialist In Opening Hurdle

Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, French Open: H2H Record
This will be the first-ever professional meeting between Emma Raducanu and Solana Sierra. Raducanu’s overall record for 2026 stands at 7-7. Sierra, meanwhile, has seven wins on clay this year and will hope to build on the confidence she has generated.
Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming
The Emma Raducanu vs Solana Sierra clash is next on Court 13 after the men's singles encounter between Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Nuno Borges, which has just started. So expect the match to start in 2 hours or a bit later, depending on how long Etcheverry and Borges slug it out.
The match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, French Open: Hey All!
Good evening folks. Stay with us as we take you through the build-up, match info and live updates from the Court 13 clash between Emma Raducanu and Solana Sierra.