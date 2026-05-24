Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, French Open: Briton Meets Clay-Court Specialist In Opening Hurdle

File photo of Emma Raducanu in action.

Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live, French Open 2026 First Round: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women's singles opening-round match between Emma Raducanu and Solana Sierra on Court 13 of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France on Sunday (May 24). The Briton has played just one match on clay ahead of Roland Garros, and has rekindled her player-coach partnership with Andrew Richardson, who had helped her lift the 2021 US Open trophy. She faces 21-year-old Argentine Sierra, who is ranked 68th in the world but has grown up playing on clay. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the Grand Slam match.

LIVE UPDATES

24 May 2026, 07:01:22 pm IST Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, French Open: H2H Record This will be the first-ever professional meeting between Emma Raducanu and Solana Sierra. Raducanu’s overall record for 2026 stands at 7-7. Sierra, meanwhile, has seven wins on clay this year and will hope to build on the confidence she has generated.

24 May 2026, 06:36:45 pm IST Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming The Emma Raducanu vs Solana Sierra clash is next on Court 13 after the men's singles encounter between Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Nuno Borges, which has just started. So expect the match to start in 2 hours or a bit later, depending on how long Etcheverry and Borges slug it out. The match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.