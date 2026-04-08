DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Are Sameer Rizvi, Prasidh Krishna Not In Tonight's Playing XIs?

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won toss and elected to bowl first
Gujarat Titans replaced Kumar Kushagra with fit-again Shubman Gill
DC playing unchanged XI at home
Delhi Capitals, playing an unchanged XI, did not include the in-form Sameer Rizvi in it against Gujarat Titans in match 14 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (April 8). The Titans, meanwhile, went without Prasidh Krishna, who bagged the Purple Cap in the 2025 edition.
That is because both these players were listed among the Impact Substitutes for their respective sides. The Titans are batting first, and expected to bring in Krishna when they bowl in the second innings. Similarly, the Capitals are likely to sub in Rizvi when they get their chase going in Delhi.
The 30-year-old Krishna was among the top performers in IPL 2025 and led the wicket charts with 25 scalps. Rizvi, on the other hand, has started IPL 2026 with a bang. He has aggregated 160 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 163.26 and average of 160 (only dismissed once).
Earlier, Capitals' skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets.
Patel's opposite number Shubman Gill, meanwhile returned to the Titans' side after missing their last match with a muscle spasm in his neck. Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.
Where are Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans placed in IPL 2026 standings?
Before match 14, Delhi Capitals were fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with four points from two games, while Gujarat Titans were lying ninth with no points from two matches.
What are the playing XIs for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
What are the impact substitutes lists for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat.
Delhi Capitals Impact Substitutes: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair.