PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna Carries On Last Season's Form, Scalps Three Wickets In Two Overs

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo