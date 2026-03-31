PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna Carries On Last Season's Form, Scalps Three Wickets In Two Overs

Prasidh Krishna, who won purple cap in the IPL 2025, made a solid impact in the first match of the 2026 season by scalping three wickets in quick succession

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PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match New Chandigarh
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Prasidh Krishna heavily impacted the PBKS vs GT match

  • He came into the game as impact sub

  • He scalped three wickets in two overs to shift the momentum of the match

The IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur took a dramatic turn during the second innings as Gujarat Titans' impact player Prasidh Krishna, delivered a triple-strike that nearly derailed the Punjab Kings' chase.

After Punjab Kings restricted Gujarat to a modest 162/6—thanks to a disciplined spell from Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak—the home side seemed to be cruising. Debutant Cooper Connolly had ignited the chase with a blistering 34-ball fifty, bringing the required rate well under control.

However, the game shifted completely when Gujarat decided to swap out a batter for Krishna, the 2025 Purple Cap winner, to exploit the extra bounce on offer.

Prasidh was subbed in during the 10th over and made an immediate impact by removing the Punjab captain, Shreyas Iyer, on his very first ball. Iyer, who had just hit two massive sixes, attempted to clip a half-volley off his pads but mistimed it straight to Washington Sundar at backward square leg.

This breakthrough silenced the home crowd and provided the opening the Titans desperately needed.

Krishna then returned in the 15th over to produce a double-wicket maiden that left the Kings reeling. He first removed the dangerous Shashank Singh for 4, using a short-of-length delivery that extracted sharp bounce and forced a faint edge through to Jos Buttler.

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Two balls later, Krishna claimed his third victim by dismissing the powerful Marcus Stoinis for a duck. Attempting to ramp a wide, short delivery over the infield, Stoinis could only find Rashid Khan at deep third man. In a span of just 10 deliveries, Krishna had taken 3/6, turning a comfortable chase into a tense battle.

His performance was a reminder of his 2025 dominance, where his ability to hit hard lengths made him the league's top wicket-taker. Despite his heroics, Punjab remains in a strong position thanks to Connolly's ongoing brilliance, needing 30 runs from the final few overs with four wickets in hand.

Prasidh Krishna Won Purple Cap In IPL 2025

Prasidh Krishna’s 2025 season with the Gujarat Titans was a career-defining performance that saw him finish as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. After being acquired for INR 9.5 crore in the auction, the tall pacer made an immediate impact by taking 25 wickets in 15 matches to secure the prestigious Purple Cap.

His ability to extract steep bounce from a high release point made him a nightmare for batters, particularly in the middle and death overs. He maintained an impressive strike rate of 14.16 and recorded his best figures of the season with a 4/41 spell against the Delhi Capitals.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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