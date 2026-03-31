PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player

Prasidh Krishna remains on the bench as an Impact Player in PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match, despite strong stats, with Gujarat Titans opting for tactical combinations

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PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prasidh Krishna is listed as an Impact Player but not included in GT’s starting XI vs PBKS

  • GT have multiple bench options including Holder, Jayant Yadav, Suthar, and Kushagra

  • Despite this, Krishna remains a proven wicket-taker with strong IPL stats and impact

Prasidh Krishna’s absence from the playing XI in the ongoing Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash has raised a few eyebrows. For a bowler who was among the standout performers last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), being listed as an Impact Player but not making the starting cut reflects Gujarat’s tactical flexibility more than a dip in form.

With Gujarat Titans opting for a different combination, the bench currently features multiple Impact options, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, and Prasidh himself. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked GT to bat first.

It suggests the team is keeping bowling and batting balance open depending on match situations. Still, Krishna’s presence on the sidelines is notable given his recent IPL performances and role in the pace attack.

Also Check: PBKS vs GT Live Score

The decision could be influenced by pitch conditions or match-ups, especially with GT already having quality pace options available in the XI. However, Krishna remains a strong in-game option if conditions demand extra pace or a wicket-taking burst.

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Prasidh Krishna’s IPL numbers underline his impact

Despite warming the bench today, Krishna’s IPL record paints the picture of a reliable wicket-taker. Since making his debut in 2018, he has played 66 matches and picked up 74 wickets at an average of 29.61 and an economy rate of around 8.77.

His best figures in the league stand at 4/30, while his strike rate of just over 20 highlights his ability to break partnerships regularly. Even more significantly, he was one of the standout bowlers in IPL 2025, finishing with 25 wickets and emerging as a key figure in Gujarat’s bowling unit.

That performance underlined his growth from a promising youngster at Kolkata Knight Riders to a dependable frontline pacer. His ability to generate bounce and hit hard lengths has made him effective across phases, particularly in the middle overs.

For now, though, Gujarat Titans seem to be holding him back as a strategic option, one that could still come into play depending on how the match unfolds.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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