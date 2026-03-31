PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player

Summary of this article
Prasidh Krishna is listed as an Impact Player but not included in GT’s starting XI vs PBKS
GT have multiple bench options including Holder, Jayant Yadav, Suthar, and Kushagra
Despite this, Krishna remains a proven wicket-taker with strong IPL stats and impact
Prasidh Krishna’s absence from the playing XI in the ongoing Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash has raised a few eyebrows. For a bowler who was among the standout performers last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), being listed as an Impact Player but not making the starting cut reflects Gujarat’s tactical flexibility more than a dip in form.
With Gujarat Titans opting for a different combination, the bench currently features multiple Impact options, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, and Prasidh himself. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked GT to bat first.
It suggests the team is keeping bowling and batting balance open depending on match situations. Still, Krishna’s presence on the sidelines is notable given his recent IPL performances and role in the pace attack.
The decision could be influenced by pitch conditions or match-ups, especially with GT already having quality pace options available in the XI. However, Krishna remains a strong in-game option if conditions demand extra pace or a wicket-taking burst.
Prasidh Krishna’s IPL numbers underline his impact
Despite warming the bench today, Krishna’s IPL record paints the picture of a reliable wicket-taker. Since making his debut in 2018, he has played 66 matches and picked up 74 wickets at an average of 29.61 and an economy rate of around 8.77.
His best figures in the league stand at 4/30, while his strike rate of just over 20 highlights his ability to break partnerships regularly. Even more significantly, he was one of the standout bowlers in IPL 2025, finishing with 25 wickets and emerging as a key figure in Gujarat’s bowling unit.
That performance underlined his growth from a promising youngster at Kolkata Knight Riders to a dependable frontline pacer. His ability to generate bounce and hit hard lengths has made him effective across phases, particularly in the middle overs.
For now, though, Gujarat Titans seem to be holding him back as a strategic option, one that could still come into play depending on how the match unfolds.