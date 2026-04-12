LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026 Toss Update: Lucknow Batting First; Check Playing XIs

Rishabh Pant and co are currently 5th in the points table with 4 points after 2 wins in their opening 3 matches. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, find themselves 7th in the standings with just a single win to their name

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LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026 toss update
Mukul Choudhary celebrates are pulling LSG over the finishing line against KKR in IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG welcome GT in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League

  • Both the teams won their previous matches

  • Toss and playing XI details available

The Lucknow Super Giants host the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium today for match number 19 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Both sides will be looking to continue the momentum they picked up in their previous matches.

While LSG pulled off a dramatic last-ball heist against the Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to Mukul Choudhary’s aggressive finishing, GT found their rhythm 4 days ago as they successfully defending 210 runs to edge out the Delhi Capitals by a single run in a final-ball thriller.

Rishabh Pant and co are currently 5th in the points table with 4 points after 2 wins in their opening 3 matches. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, find themselves 7th in the standings with just a single win to their name.

According to Google Predictor, the Titans are favourites to win this game with 53% chances of win, whereas the Super Giants have just 47% probability to victory.

LSG Vs GT Live Score

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and they will be bowling first against the Lucknow Super Giants.

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LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Subs - Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav

Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Live Streaming

The match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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