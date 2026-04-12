LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026 Toss Update: Lucknow Batting First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
LSG welcome GT in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League
Both the teams won their previous matches
Toss and playing XI details available
The Lucknow Super Giants host the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium today for match number 19 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Both sides will be looking to continue the momentum they picked up in their previous matches.
While LSG pulled off a dramatic last-ball heist against the Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to Mukul Choudhary’s aggressive finishing, GT found their rhythm 4 days ago as they successfully defending 210 runs to edge out the Delhi Capitals by a single run in a final-ball thriller.
Rishabh Pant and co are currently 5th in the points table with 4 points after 2 wins in their opening 3 matches. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, find themselves 7th in the standings with just a single win to their name.
According to Google Predictor, the Titans are favourites to win this game with 53% chances of win, whereas the Super Giants have just 47% probability to victory.
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and they will be bowling first against the Lucknow Super Giants.
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Impact Subs - Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav
Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Subs: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Live Streaming
The match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.