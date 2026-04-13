LSG Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 19

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Str)

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Str)