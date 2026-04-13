LSG Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 19

Gujarat Titans beat LSG in IPL 2026 as Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul and fifties from Gill and Buttler sealed a dominant seven-wicket victory

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LSG Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 19
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Str)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prasidh Krishna starred with a match-winning 4/28 spell

  • Gill and Buttler guided GT in a comfortable chase

  • LSG failed to build momentum, finishing with a below-par total

Gujarat Titans (GT) produced a clinical all-round display to defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier league (IPL) 2026 clash at the Ekana Stadium. Opting to bowl first, GT’s disciplined attack restricted LSG to 164/8, never allowing the hosts to build sustained momentum.

LSG struggled to get going as wickets fell at regular intervals, with none of the batters converting starts into a match-defining innings. The sluggish surface offered some assistance, but it was GT’s execution that stood out as they kept things tight throughout the innings.

In reply, GT made the chase look comfortable, reaching 165/3 with eight balls to spare. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler stitched together a crucial 84-run partnership, taking the game away from LSG with controlled aggression and smart shot selection.

Despite an early breakthrough, LSG failed to apply pressure in the middle overs as GT batters dominated proceedings. The convincing win further strengthened Gujarat’s position in the tournament while exposing LSG’s inconsistencies.

Prasidh Krishna Named Player Of The Match

Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer, earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional spell of 4/28. His ability to hit hard lengths and extract bounce proved too much for the LSG batters, triggering a collapse in the middle overs.

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LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Prasidh's Spell, Gill And Buttler's Fifties Power Gujarat Titans To 7-Wicket Victory
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Krishna’s spell set the tone for GT’s dominance, ensuring the target remained well within reach. His impact with the ball ultimately laid the foundation for a comfortable chase, underlining his importance to the Titans’ bowling attack.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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