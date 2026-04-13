LSG Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 19

Summary of this article
Prasidh Krishna starred with a match-winning 4/28 spell
Gill and Buttler guided GT in a comfortable chase
LSG failed to build momentum, finishing with a below-par total
Gujarat Titans (GT) produced a clinical all-round display to defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier league (IPL) 2026 clash at the Ekana Stadium. Opting to bowl first, GT’s disciplined attack restricted LSG to 164/8, never allowing the hosts to build sustained momentum.
LSG struggled to get going as wickets fell at regular intervals, with none of the batters converting starts into a match-defining innings. The sluggish surface offered some assistance, but it was GT’s execution that stood out as they kept things tight throughout the innings.
In reply, GT made the chase look comfortable, reaching 165/3 with eight balls to spare. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler stitched together a crucial 84-run partnership, taking the game away from LSG with controlled aggression and smart shot selection.
Despite an early breakthrough, LSG failed to apply pressure in the middle overs as GT batters dominated proceedings. The convincing win further strengthened Gujarat’s position in the tournament while exposing LSG’s inconsistencies.
Prasidh Krishna Named Player Of The Match
Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer, earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional spell of 4/28. His ability to hit hard lengths and extract bounce proved too much for the LSG batters, triggering a collapse in the middle overs.
Krishna’s spell set the tone for GT’s dominance, ensuring the target remained well within reach. His impact with the ball ultimately laid the foundation for a comfortable chase, underlining his importance to the Titans’ bowling attack.