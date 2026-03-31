PBKS Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas’ Kings Host Gill’s Titans In Mullanpur Clash; Check Weather Forecast

PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Growth As Captain
Ahead of the Gujarat Titans' 2026 season opener, batting coach Matthew Hayden spoke extensively about Shubman Gill's maturation as both a player and a leader. He highlighted Gill’s clarity of thought and his ability to articulate the game as key indicators of a player who has reached a high level of maturity. Hayden noted that Gill’s experience across formats, particularly in Test cricket, has provided him with a deep understanding of the game that translates effectively into his captaincy.
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is expected to be a balanced surface that offers a fair contest between bat and ball. Featuring a mix of red and black soil, the track typically provides good bounce and carry early on, allowing top-order batters to play their shots freely during the powerplay. While the average first-innings score at this venue hovers around 165–173, the ground has seen totals exceeding 190, suggesting it can be quite lucrative for stroke-makers if they settle in.
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for this evening’s clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur looks very promising for a full game of cricket. While the afternoon saw some cloud cover with temperatures peaking around 31°C, conditions are expected to stabilize by the 7:30 PM IST start time. Currently, the temperature is hovering near 27°C with a light breeze from the southwest at 4 mph, providing a relatively comfortable environment for both the players and the fans in attendance.
As the match progresses into the night, the skies are expected to clear up completely, and the temperature will gradually dip toward a low of 17°C. Crucially for the teams, the chance of precipitation remains very low at just 10%, meaning rain is unlikely to cause any interruptions. However, the cooling temperatures and clear night sky suggest that dew could become a significant factor during the second innings. Captains will likely take this into account at the toss, as a slick outfield could make it more difficult for bowlers to grip the ball and for fielders to move efficiently in the latter half of the match.
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. Fan can get the live streaming of the match in the JioHotstar mobile app and website.
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: How Was The Last Season For Gujarat Titans?
The Gujarat Titans had a strong campaign in the IPL 2025 season, finishing in 3rd place in the league stage. However, their run ended in the playoffs after they lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator by 20 runs.
GT faced Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. Chasing a target of 229, GT managed 208/6 in their 20 overs, losing by 20 runs despite a valiant 80-run effort from Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan was the standout batter of the season, scoring 759 runs, which was the highest by any player in the tournament.
Prasidh Krishna led the bowling attack with 25 wickets, also the highest in the 2025 edition.
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Is this the year for Punjab?
Punjab Kings once again begin their campaign with hope of finally ending their title drought. After falling short in two finals, including last season, they’ll be eager to go one step further this time. Gujarat Titans, however, know what it takes to win, having lifted the trophy in their debut season in 2022, and will look to rely on that experience.
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between PBKS and GT at the PCA Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.