PBKS Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas’ Kings Host Gill’s Titans In Mullanpur Clash; Check Weather Forecast

As the match progresses into the night, the skies are expected to clear up completely, and the temperature will gradually dip toward a low of 17°C. Crucially for the teams, the chance of precipitation remains very low at just 10%, meaning rain is unlikely to cause any interruptions. However, the cooling temperatures and clear night sky suggest that dew could become a significant factor during the second innings. Captains will likely take this into account at the toss, as a slick outfield could make it more difficult for bowlers to grip the ball and for fielders to move efficiently in the latter half of the match.