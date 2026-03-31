Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026: Battle for Dominance At Lahore As Shadab Takes On Babar

Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: How Shadab Khan Fared So Far?
Shadab Khan has had a mixed start to the PSL 2026 season, characterized by his usual high-energy involvement but shadowed by a difficult opening result for Islamabad United.
In Islamabad's season opener, Shadab was central to the action in both innings, though the team ultimately fell to a 5-wicket defeat.
With the bat, he had a short stay on the crease as he was bowled by Momin Qamar after scoring 4 runs in 5 balls.
With the ball, Shadab completed his full quota of 4 overs, scalping two wickets by giving 36 runs. He had an economy of 9.00.
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: How Babar Azam Fared So Far?
Babar Azam has had a solid, if slightly understated, start to the PSL 2026 campaign. In Zalmi's season opener at the Gaddafi Stadium, Babar Azam helped anchor a massive chase of 215 runs—the highest successful chase in the team's history. He scored 39 runs off 28 balls, hitting 4 fours and 1 six. While his strike rate (139.29) was lower than some of his teammates like Mohammad Haris (167.86) or Michael Bracewell (205.88), his presence at the top allowed the power hitters to play freely.
Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare.
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Welcome
Hello cricket fans! We are here to make your weekend even special with our live coverage of the match 3 of PSL 2026 between Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.