Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026: Battle for Dominance At Lahore As Shadab Takes On Babar

Shadab Khan in action for Islamabad United in the PSL 2026. IsbUnited/X

Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score Updates, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore or March 31, Tuesday. Peshawar Zalmi arrives in Lahore with significant momentum after pullng off a record-breaking chase of 214 runs in their previous outing, fueled by the top-order dominance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris. In contrast, Islamabad United is hungry for redemption following a five-wicket defeat to Multan Sultans, where despite bright spots from Mark Chapman and teenager Sameer Minhas, the team struggled to find a cohesive rhythm with their star-studded all-rounder core. Individual matchups will also define the contest, particularly the ongoing rivalry between the two captains, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. Babar currently holds a formidable average of 59 against Shadab, making his wicket the ultimate prize for the United bowling attack. On the other hand, Shadab remains the heartbeat of his side with a proven track record of 284 runs and 25 wickets specifically against Zalmi. With Michael Bracewell coming off a Player of the Match performance for Peshawar and United looking to unleash their deep batting lineup, fans can expect a high-scoring thriller. Get play-by-play updates of the ISU vs PZ PSL 2026 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 06:14:15 pm IST Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: How Shadab Khan Fared So Far? Shadab Khan has had a mixed start to the PSL 2026 season, characterized by his usual high-energy involvement but shadowed by a difficult opening result for Islamabad United. In Islamabad's season opener, Shadab was central to the action in both innings, though the team ultimately fell to a 5-wicket defeat. With the bat, he had a short stay on the crease as he was bowled by Momin Qamar after scoring 4 runs in 5 balls. With the ball, Shadab completed his full quota of 4 overs, scalping two wickets by giving 36 runs. He had an economy of 9.00.

31 Mar 2026, 05:55:42 pm IST Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: How Babar Azam Fared So Far? Babar Azam has had a solid, if slightly understated, start to the PSL 2026 campaign. In Zalmi's season opener at the Gaddafi Stadium, Babar Azam helped anchor a massive chase of 215 runs—the highest successful chase in the team's history. He scored 39 runs off 28 balls, hitting 4 fours and 1 six. While his strike rate (139.29) was lower than some of his teammates like Mohammad Haris (167.86) or Michael Bracewell (205.88), his presence at the top allowed the power hitters to play freely. Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare.