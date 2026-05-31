Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Lewandowski Starts For The Eagles In Wroclaw

Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score, International Friendly: Poland And Ukraine Miss Out On FIFA World Cup 2026 Spots
Poland and Ukraine both navigated challenging qualifying campaigns for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though both ultimately fell short of securing a place in the final tournament.
Poland competed in UEFA Group G alongside the Netherlands, Finland, Lithuania, and Malta. Under the management of Jan Urban, who took the helm during the campaign to steady the team, Poland finished second in their group with 17 points from eight matches, trailing group winners the Netherlands. This second-place finish earned them a spot in the play-offs, where they faced Sweden in a crucial match for a World Cup berth. Unfortunately, Poland suffered a defeat against Sweden, which concluded their hopes of reaching the tournament. The loss was a significant blow, particularly for Robert Lewandowski, as it effectively marked the end of his final opportunity to compete on the world’s biggest stage.
Ukraine’s journey took place in UEFA Group D, where they were drawn with France, Iceland, and Azerbaijan. Throughout the group stage, Ukraine displayed resilience, finishing as runners-up to group winners France with 10 points. This placement allowed them to advance to the play-offs, where they were placed in Path B. In the semi-final of the play-off round, Ukraine faced Sweden at the Estadi Ciutat de València in Spain. The match proved to be a difficult hurdle, as Ukraine was defeated 3–1, bringing an end to their qualification efforts for the 2026 tournament.