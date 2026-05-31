Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Lewandowski Starts For The Eagles In Wroclaw

Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Follow our live, play-by-play updates from the international friendly between Poland and Ukraine on Sunday, 31 May right here

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score: The Blue and Yellows eye victory. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to tonight's another FIFA International friendly featuring Poland against Ukraine at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław on Sunday, 31 May. The Poles are out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will use tonight's game as a warm-up and build towards the UEFA Nations League. Robert Lewandowski starts for the Poles despite the free agent stating that his international future is up in the air. Ukraine, on the other hand, will miss the services of Illia Zabarnyi, who featured for PSG in the Champions League final. Follow our live, play-by-play updates from the international friendly between Poland and Ukraine on Sunday, 31 May right here
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Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score, International Friendly: Poland And Ukraine Miss Out On FIFA World Cup 2026 Spots

Poland and Ukraine both navigated challenging qualifying campaigns for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though both ultimately fell short of securing a place in the final tournament.

Poland competed in UEFA Group G alongside the Netherlands, Finland, Lithuania, and Malta. Under the management of Jan Urban, who took the helm during the campaign to steady the team, Poland finished second in their group with 17 points from eight matches, trailing group winners the Netherlands. This second-place finish earned them a spot in the play-offs, where they faced Sweden in a crucial match for a World Cup berth. Unfortunately, Poland suffered a defeat against Sweden, which concluded their hopes of reaching the tournament. The loss was a significant blow, particularly for Robert Lewandowski, as it effectively marked the end of his final opportunity to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

Ukraine’s journey took place in UEFA Group D, where they were drawn with France, Iceland, and Azerbaijan. Throughout the group stage, Ukraine displayed resilience, finishing as runners-up to group winners France with 10 points. This placement allowed them to advance to the play-offs, where they were placed in Path B. In the semi-final of the play-off round, Ukraine faced Sweden at the Estadi Ciutat de València in Spain. The match proved to be a difficult hurdle, as Ukraine was defeated 3–1, bringing an end to their qualification efforts for the 2026 tournament.

Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs

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