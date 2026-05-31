Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Lewandowski Starts For The Eagles In Wroclaw

Poland Vs Ukraine Live Score: The Blue and Yellows eye victory. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to tonight's another FIFA International friendly featuring Poland against Ukraine at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław on Sunday, 31 May. The Poles are out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will use tonight's game as a warm-up and build towards the UEFA Nations League. Robert Lewandowski starts for the Poles despite the free agent stating that his international future is up in the air. Ukraine, on the other hand, will miss the services of Illia Zabarnyi, who featured for PSG in the Champions League final. Follow our live, play-by-play updates from the international friendly between Poland and Ukraine on Sunday, 31 May right here

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