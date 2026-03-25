Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Streaming, PSL 2026: Venue, Timings And Squads

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Streaming, PSL 2026: The defending champions will take on the new franchise in the first match of the season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 26, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Streaming, PSL 2026
Lahore Qalandars will be up against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first match of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Photo: X|@lahoreqalandars)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The opening match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen

  • The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

  • The match will be aired live in India

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on the newly added franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match of the eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Though this season was expected to be bigger and better to date, the ongoing Middle East tensions have compelled the PCB to conduct the entire tournament in two venues - Lahore and Karachi, that too behind closed doors. The final will be played in Lahore only on May 3.

Though this season was expected to be bigger and better to date, the ongoing Middle East tensions have compelled the PCB to conduct the entire tournament in two venues - Lahore and Karachi, that too behind closed doors. The final will be played in Lahore only on May 3.

Increased Teams Lead To New Format

A total of 44 matches will be played between 8 teams across 39 days. As the number of teams in the PSL has increased from six to eight, the format of the league has been changed to accommodate the changes.

The teams have been divided into two groups, where each team will play the remaining three twice, and the four teams of the other group once. Like this, each team will play a total of 10 group matches.

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The top four teams will reach the play-offs, and then whether they'll play the qualifiers or eliminators will be decided based on their group position, just like the IPL.

List of all the teams taking part in PSL 2026:

1. Lahore Qalandars

2. Karachi Kings

3. Quetta Gladiators

4. Islamabad United

5. Peshawar Zalmi

6. Rawalpindi Pindiz

7. Hyderabad Kingsmen

8. Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

When and where will the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen be played?

The first match of the PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen between will be played on Thursday, March 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the first match of the PSL 2026 between the Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen be streamed?

The first match of the PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen will not be telecast live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listen below:

  • Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

  • Australia and New Zealand: ESPN

  • USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz

  • United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad

  • Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

  • Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

  • Nepal: Tapmad

  • MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)

  • Rest of the world: Tapmad

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Rubin Hermann, Dunith Wellalage, Maaz Khan, Shahab Khan

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Hammad Azam, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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