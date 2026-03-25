Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Streaming, PSL 2026: Venue, Timings And Squads

Lahore Qalandars will be up against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first match of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Photo: X|@lahoreqalandars)

Lahore Qalandars will be up against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first match of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Photo: X|@lahoreqalandars)