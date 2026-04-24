Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Resurgent Hyderabad Kingsmen clash with Islamabad United in PSL 2026
The match will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi
Check the toss update and playing XIs of the match below
As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 approaches its business end, Match 36 features a high-stakes clash between the surging Hyderabad Kingsmen and a motivated Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.
The Hyderabad Kingsmen have executed a remarkable turnaround this season. After a disastrous start with four consecutive losses, they have clawed their way back into playoff contention by winning their last four games.
Their most recent victory was a high-scoring thriller against Multan Sultans, where Usman Khan’s sensational century guided them to a successful chase of 214. Currently sitting at 4th on the table, a win here would be a massive step toward securing their spot in the next round.
Islamabad United, currently 3rd, has had a relatively stable campaign with four wins and three losses. However, they are looking to bounce back from a surprising 6-wicket defeat against the Rawalpindiz just yesterday. Shadab Khan’s side will be eager to regain their consistency and move closer to the top two.
In their previous encounter on April 12, the Kingsmen emerged victorious by 6 wickets, with Marnus Labuschagne earning Player of the Match honors. Islamabad United will be looking to rectify their batting lapses from the last game, relying heavily on the explosive Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas to set a platform.
For the Kingsmen, the goal is simple. Keep the momentum. Their middle order, featuring Glenn Maxwell, has found its rhythm at the perfect time. With Karachi's pitch often favoring chases, the toss will likely play a decisive role in this crucial Friday night fixture.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Islamabad United have won the toss and have opted to field.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mark Chapman, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza
Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan(w), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Asif Mehmood