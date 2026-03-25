PSL 2026: Preparations In Full Swing At Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium Ahead Of Season Opener
Pakistan Super League T20 will get underway from March 26 as Lahore Qalandars take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the season opener at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Preparations are in full swing to get the ground ready for the opening match that will feature some of Pakistan's top talent along with international stars including the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Sikandar Raza. However, the premier T20 league will be played sans the crowds due to recent spike in oil prices, a top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
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