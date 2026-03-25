PSL 2026: Preparations In Full Swing At Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium Ahead Of Season Opener

Pakistan Super League T20 will get underway from March 26 as Lahore Qalandars take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the season opener at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Preparations are in full swing to get the ground ready for the opening match that will feature some of Pakistan's top talent along with international stars including the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Sikandar Raza.  However, the premier T20 league will be played sans the crowds due to recent spike in oil prices, a top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

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Pakistan Super League 2026 Preparation
Groundsmen work at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PSL 2026 Preparation
Groundsmen work at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PSL 2026 Preparation
A groundsman works at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan Super League billboard
A billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, is displayed at a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Preparation
Groundsmen work at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Preparation
A groundsman works at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Preparation
A metro bus moves a billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Preparation
A worker cleans the glasses of an enclosure of the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Preparation
A motorcyclist drives past a billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistans Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a press conference regarding upcoming Pakistan Super League cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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