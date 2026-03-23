PSL Under Threat: Armed Group Tahreek-E-Taliban Warns Foreign Players From Coming To Pakistan

Tahreek-E-Taliban argued that the festive nature of a global cricket league is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan's military-backed government to project an image of normalcy and stability, while simultaneously ignoring the ongoing military operations and humanitarian hardships. It remains to be seen as to what big names like David Warner, Adam Zampa and Devon Conway among others would do

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PSL 2026: Armed Militant Group Tahreek-E-Taliban Warns Foreign Players From Coming To Pakistan
Representative image of the Pakistan Super League Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Armed militant group Tahreek-E-Taliban warns foreign players from coming to Pakistan

  • The group has issued a statement, asking overseas cricketers to refrain from playing PSL 2026

  • There is an internal conflict going on in Pakistan

A massively concerning news has rocked Pakistani cricket fraternity after a militant Jihadi group named Tahreek-E-Taliban issued a warning to the incoming foreign players who will be participating in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The 2026 PSL edition is slated to start from Thursday, March 26, exactly two days before the Indian Premier League begins across the border. Both of the competitions are set for an unprecedented clash in schedule.

This will be the first time that 8 teams will be taking part in the PSL after the introductions of two new franchises - Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz.

The league was initially going to be held across 6 different cities for the very first time, but the conflict in West Asia has prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to take a different route.

Matches have been restricted to only two venues in Lahore and Karachi. The opening ceremony has also been canceled.

But right before its start, exactly 3 days, the PSL has been hit with fresh concerns of security amid the rising tensions in several districts/areas of the country.

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Pakistan is currently at war with neighbours Afghanistan, but at the same time, their military backed government also has an internal conflict going on against the Balochistan Liberation Army.

BLA have accused the military-backed government of exploiting the region's vast natural resources while neglecting local development in the southwest region.

With the situation already very unsafe, an armed militant group named Tahreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has added more tension.

In a statement issued by Asad Mansoor, the spokesperson of the group, TTP has claimed that foreign players should refrain from participating in the PSL due to rising armed conflicts in the nation.

They argued that the festive nature of a global cricket league is a deliberate attempt by the military-backed government to project an image of normalcy and stability, while simultaneously ignoring the ongoing military operations and humanitarian hardships in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

While TTP did not name any particular individual, they ask the foreign cricketers to prioritize their wellbeing and safety by not featuring in the PSL.

The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Devon Conway among others are in line to feature in the tournament. The PSL 2026 opener will see a clash between reigning champions Lahore Qalandars and first-timers Hyderabad on March 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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