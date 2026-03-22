Pakistan Super League 2026 Limited To Karachi And Lahore, No Spectators Allowed: Here's Why

As part of austerity measures following the oil crisis caused by the USA-Iran-Israel conflict, the Pakistan Cricket Board has also cancelled the opening ceremony ahead of Pakistan Super League

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Limited To Karachi And Lahore, No Spectators Allowed: Heres Why
Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a press conference regarding the upcoming Pakistan Super League, in Lahore. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan Super League to start on March 26, played behind closed doors

  • Spectators could be allowed in later matches, in case the crisis eases up by then

  • Rise in oil prices led to decisions of no spectators, only two venues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday (March 22, 2026) that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start on March 26 and be played in front of empty stadiums, due to the rise in oil prices caused by the USA-Iran-Israel conflict. Spectators could be allowed in later matches, in case the crisis eases up by then.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said it had also been decided that the upcoming PSL edition will be limited to two venues — Karachi and Lahore. “The PSL is an international brand and our pride. So, the league will be held on schedule from 26th March but no spectators will be allowed,” Naqvi told a press conference in Lahore.

Naqvi, flanked by PSL chief executive officer Salman Naseer, downplayed any security concerns about holding the league in Pakistan. “These decisions were taken because of the austerity measures announced by the government due to the situation in the region. I can tell you overseas players will start reaching Pakistan from tonight,” Naqvi said.

He also said that as part of the austerity measures, the board had cancelled the grand opening ceremony ahead of the PSL. “We don’t know how long this war will continue. We can’t ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums every day.

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"We decided that as long as this (oil) crisis is ongoing, we will not have crowds at matches. This was a difficult decision, but it needed to be made. The opening ceremony will also be cancelled.”

Naqvi said the board will issue refunds for all sold tickets within 72 hours and will also compensate franchise owners for the loss of revenue from gate receipts at the already announced venues — Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Multan.

Naqvi also said the PCB legal department will pursue the cases of cricketers who cancelled their PSL contracts to join the Indian Premier League. “But you can see how top List A players are joining the PSL and that shows the growth of our league,” he added.

Many foreign players have pulled out of PSL, including Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson, South Africa's Ottneil Baartman and Gudakesh Motie of the West Indies.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

When will Pakistan Super League 2026 start?

A

Pakistan Super League 2026 will start on March 26.

Q

Where will Pakistan Super League 2026 be played?

A

Pakistan Super League 2026 will be played only in Karachi and Lahore.

Q

What will happen to the other planned venues?

A

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it will issue refunds for all sold tickets in 72 hours and will also compensate franchise owners for the loss of revenue from gate receipts at the already announced venues — Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Multan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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