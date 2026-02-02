IPL 2026: GT Batting Coach Matthew Hayden Highlights Shubman Gill's 'Clarity' And 'Swagger' As He Evolves As Leader

Matthew Hayden pointed out the qualities of Shubman Gill as he keeps growing in terms of batting and captaincy

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indian premier league 2026 shubman gill leadership gujarat titans matthew hayden
Shubman Gill in Gujarat Titans training ahead of IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings. Photo: gujarat_titans/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans commence IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings

  • Shubman Gill will lead Gujarat Titans in IPL for the third consecutive season

  • Matthew Hayden joined GT as batting coach this season

Gujarat Titans batting coach Matthew Hayden has lauded skipper Shubman Gill for his growth as a batter and leader, saying the India star's clarity of thought and modern-day confidence have shaped his evolution at the highest level.

GT will face Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 opener here on Tuesday.

"Yeah, see, Shubman is a very clear speaker of the game, and that says he knew cricket in good stead, obviously at the highest level of cricket and Test cricket," Hayden said.

"He brings a lot of confidence. If you like, he brings a bit of swagger of the modern generation, which I really enjoy, that feeling that he's in control and he's shaping himself and his own destiny.

"But any side that he'll play with, he very unselfishly says, and I've watched him across many different press conferences like this, that it's very team-orientated," the burly opener of yesteryears said on Monday.

The former Australia opener, who is currently the batting coach of Gujarat Titans, also expressed confidence in the team's batting unit heading into the new season.

"There was no obvious weaknesses last season. There was only just a great foundation from the top three, built through some outstanding middle-order players and finished off as well with the finishes that they did have last year.

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"So the metrics are really solid going into this season. The little areas of improvement will come as the tournament wears on," he added.

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