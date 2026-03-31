PBKS Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash

Summary of this article
PBKS will take on GT in their first match of IPL 2026
The contest will take place in PBKS' home ground in Mullanpur
Check out live streaming, pitch and weather report for the match
Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on March 31. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with Shreyas Iyer leading PBKS and Shubman Gill captaining GT.
Both teams enter the game with similar head-to-head records, having won three matches each in six meetings, which underlines how evenly matched they have been in recent seasons.
Gujarat Titans appear slightly more settled on paper, with a stable core including Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top, while their bowling attack features experienced names like Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will rely heavily on their Indian batting core. Captain Shreyas Iyer remains central to their plans after a strong previous season, while players like Prabhsimran Singh and Marcus Stoinis provide depth in the lineup.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at Mullanpur is expected to offer some assistance to pacers early on before becoming better for batting as the match progresses, with scores in the 150-170 range considered competitive. With recent IPL matches trending high-scoring, the performance of bowlers could play a decisive role in this contest.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Weather Conditions
The weather in Mullanpur for the PBKS vs GT clash is expected to be warm and largely dry. Temperatures will hover around 30-33°C during the evening, with partly cloudy skies. There is minimal chance of rain, so interruptions are unlikely. Humidity could be moderate, which may bring dew into play later in the match, potentially aiding chasing teams. Overall, conditions look suitable for a full game without major weather concerns.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match four of IPL 2026 between PBKS vs GT will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Where to watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?
The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.
Where will be the PBKS vs GT be played?
The match 4 of IPL 2026 between PBKS and GT will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.