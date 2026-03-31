PBKS Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Weather Conditions

The weather in Mullanpur for the PBKS vs GT clash is expected to be warm and largely dry. Temperatures will hover around 30-33°C during the evening, with partly cloudy skies. There is minimal chance of rain, so interruptions are unlikely. Humidity could be moderate, which may bring dew into play later in the match, potentially aiding chasing teams. Overall, conditions look suitable for a full game without major weather concerns.