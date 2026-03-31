PBKS Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings V Gujarat Titans T20 Cricket Match Today - What To Know

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings to lock horns with Gujarat Titans in match number 4 of the IPL 2026
PBKS and GT are locked at 3-3 in the head-to-head win/loss record
Get the preview and match facts
It's Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans tonight with both teams looking to set an early marker in the Indian Premier League 2026. Six teams have already taken the field and this PBKS vs GT clash will be the 4th IPL fixture of the season.
The opening round will culminate with Lucknow Super Giants hosting Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, April 1 at the Ekana Stadium.
Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 Preview
The Punjab Kings, under Shreyas Iyer, topped the league stage last year and reached the final for the first time since 2014. But they lost the title clash by six runs as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their first trophy at their expense.
The Gujarat Titans, with Subman Gill at the helm, also qualified for the playoffs (3rd), but finished fourth in the final standings after losing the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.
In a season interrupted by yet another India-Pakistan flare-up through the IPL and PSL clash, both the teams will be hoping to enthrall the fans by playing fascinating cricket.
Expect a thriller, and why not? It's 3-3 in the overall head-to-head record. Drawn into different groups last season, Punjab Kings (Group A) beat Gujarat Titans (Group B) by 11 runs in the league stage.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Facts
Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh
Date: April 31, Wednesday
Time: 7:30PM onwards
Captains: Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) and Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya and Akshay Totre
TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Reserve Umpire: Parashar Joshi
Match referee: Prakash Bhatt
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Facts: When And Where To Watch?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.
What Happened So Far In IPL 2026?
The 19th season of the world's biggest cricket league kicked off on March 28 in Bengaluru. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru humbled SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets at home with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 69 in the chase of a 202-run target.
The following day, Rohit Sharma, another former India captain, played an equally dominating knock, 78 off 38, and helped Mumbai Indians chase down another 200-plus target (221) for a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at home.
The IPL caravan then moved to north-east India to accommodate Riyan Parag's captaincy home debut, of sorts.
Elevated to the Rajasthan Royals hot seat, the Assamese all-rounder led with gumption in their eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who just turned 15, slammed a 15-ball fifty as the inaugural champions chased down CSK's 127 all out in 12.1 overs.
1. Jacob Duffy (RCB) for his 3/22 against SRH: In a match which witnessed Ishan Kishan score 80 off 38, albeit in a losing cause, and Kohli achieved another record -- the first player in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in chases, the late enforcement from New Zealand made his pace bowling talk, and in a decisive manner.
2. Shardul Thakur (MI) for his 3/39 against KKR: The Mumbai pacer, who goes by 'Lord Thakhur', overshadowed both Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43) and Rohit Sharma -- the openers who added 148 runs for the first wicket in 71 balls to set the tone in the chase.
3. Nandre Burger (RR) for his 2/26 against CSK: The South African didn't register the best figures (2/26) in the low-scoring match, but the [back-to-back wickets of Sanju Samson] (6 off 7) and Ayush Mhatre (golden duck) were enough to trump Jofra Archer's 2/19 and [Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fireworks].
So, when the two teams exchange their team sheets tonight, expect a veritable list of pacers to get prominence.
Punjab Kings boast a capable pace attack featuring the likes of Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, etc., and the visitors have Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna (the highest wicket-taker in 2025), and Mohammed Siraj, to name a few, in their line-up.
Who will feature in match number 4 of the Indian Premier League?
The Punjab Kings will welcome Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Who are the captains of the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans?
Punjab Kings are being led by Shreyas Iyer while the Gujarat Titans are captained by Shubman Gill.
Which teams have won matches in IPL 2026 so far?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have won their matches
Who are the umpires for Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans?
On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya and Akshay Totre
TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Reserve Umpire: Parashar Joshi
Match referee: Prakash Bhatt