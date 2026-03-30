Sanju Samson Flatters To Deceive On CSK Debut: Nandre Burger Castles RR Export In IPL 2026

Earlier, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the toss and was invited to bat first by Parag amid overcast conditions. Parag said at the toss to former India spinner Murali Kartik: "There's been a lot of rain here actually. So even though it is a red soil wicket, it's going to be a little moisture. So we want to try and extract that in the first few overs and then see how we go back into the game."