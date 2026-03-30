Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in training match ahead of IPL 2026 clash with Rajasthan Royals at Barasapara cricket stadium. ChennaiIPL/X

RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, Monday. Chennai Super Kings enter a new chapter without MS Dhoni, who is missing the start of the tournament due to a calf injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the side, supported by a significant new addition in Sanju Samson. Samson joined Chennai after a long tenure with Rajasthan and takes over the wicketkeeping duties tonight. Rajasthan Royals have appointed local player Riyan Parag as their full-time captain. He starts his leadership journey in front of his home crowd in Assam. The Rajasthan squad also features Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to the franchise after playing for Chennai for over a decade. Jadeja's presence strengthens a bowling attack that also includes specialized spin options. Both teams will look to secure an early win to establish momentum in the league standings. Check play-by-play updates and live score of the RR vs CSK match with us

LIVE UPDATES

30 Mar 2026, 05:07:35 pm IST RR Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: When Did MS Dhoni Last Miss A Match? The last time MS Dhoni missed an IPL match for Chennai Super Kings was April 26, 2019, when he sat out a game against Mumbai Indians due to a fever.Since that 2019 miss, Dhoni had played 93 consecutive matches for the franchise. In his nearly two-decade IPL career, he has missed only five games in total for CSK

30 Mar 2026, 04:49:48 pm IST RR Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Misses Out Chennai Super Kings will start their 2026 campaign without MS Dhoni, who is ruled out of tonight’s opener due to a calf injury. The veteran wicketkeeper sustained the muscle strain during a pre-season training session. While the CSK medical staff has not confirmed a return date, the injury is a significant blow to the team's tactical core.

30 Mar 2026, 04:30:18 pm IST RR Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Face-Off Of Traded Players Sanju Samson, who spent nearly a decade as the face of the Rajasthan Royals and led them to a final, is making his Chennai debut tonight as their primary wicketkeeper-batter. Ravindra Jadeja, who is often synonymous with CSK’s success over the last 12 years, is returning to the Rajasthan Royals—the very team where his IPL journey began as an underdog back in 2008