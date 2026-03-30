RR Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: When Did MS Dhoni Last Miss A Match?
The last time MS Dhoni missed an IPL match for Chennai Super Kings was April 26, 2019, when he sat out a game against Mumbai Indians due to a fever.Since that 2019 miss, Dhoni had played 93 consecutive matches for the franchise. In his nearly two-decade IPL career, he has missed only five games in total for CSK
RR Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Misses Out
Chennai Super Kings will start their 2026 campaign without MS Dhoni, who is ruled out of tonight’s opener due to a calf injury. The veteran wicketkeeper sustained the muscle strain during a pre-season training session.
While the CSK medical staff has not confirmed a return date, the injury is a significant blow to the team's tactical core.
RR Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Face-Off Of Traded Players
Sanju Samson, who spent nearly a decade as the face of the Rajasthan Royals and led them to a final, is making his Chennai debut tonight as their primary wicketkeeper-batter.
Ravindra Jadeja, who is often synonymous with CSK’s success over the last 12 years, is returning to the Rajasthan Royals—the very team where his IPL journey began as an underdog back in 2008
RR Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello And Welcome!
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match 3 will see Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings at the Barspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Ahead of that, we welcome you to our live coverage of the match, Stay tuned for score updates, toss updates, playing XI and everything else about the match.