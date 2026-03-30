RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match

Check RR vs CSK IPL 2026 hourly weather forecast in Guwahati, including rain chances, temperature updates, and match-time conditions that could impact today’s game

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RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Todays Match
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals welcome the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 match number 3

  • CSK lead in the head-to-head win/loss record against RR

  • Check the hourly weather prediction for tonight

Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, with both teams looking to bounce back after poor 2025 seasons. RR finished ninth last year, while CSK ended at the bottom, so early points are crucial.

Head-to-head remains tight with CSK winning 16 out of 31 matches while RR winning 15, though RR have dominated recent meetings, winning eight of the last ten clashes.

The pitch in Guwahati is expected to be batting-friendly, with average scores around 175-plus, but early moisture could assist pacers before conditions ease under lights. Dew is likely to play a role in the second innings, making chasing a preferred option. Both sides have strong top-order options, and the match could largely depend on how well the bowling units handle pressure in the death overs.

Team dynamics add further intrigue, with major squad changes on both sides. Riyan Parag is set to lead RR, while Ruturaj Gaikwad continues as CSK captain.

However, CSK enter the game weakened by injuries, with MS Dhoni ruled out of the opening phase and Dewald Brevis also unavailable, putting added pressure on their middle order. RR, meanwhile, appear more settled and will rely on their core Indian players and all-round depth to gain an early advantage.

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RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

Weather conditions for the match hours look largely favorable despite some early interruptions. Around 3-4 PM, light showers are expected with temperatures between 26-27°C and rain chances near 50%. Conditions improve by 5 PM with partial sunshine and reduced rain threat. From 6 PM onwards, it turns mostly dry with temperatures dropping to 22-24°C. Humidity remains moderate, and only a slight (20%) chance of rain persists through the evening, meaning minimal disruption is expected during match time.

RR vs CSK, hourly weather
RR vs CSK, hourly weather Photo: Accuweather
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MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma

Q

Will rain affect the RR vs CSK match today?

A

Light showers are expected earlier, but conditions should improve, with only minimal rain threat during match hours.

Q

What will the weather be like during the match?

A

Cool and mostly dry conditions are expected in the evening, with temperatures around 22-24°C and manageable humidity.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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