RR Vs CSK Stats Preview, IPL: Head-To-Head, Top Run-Scorers And Key Numbers

Chennai Super Kings enter a new chapter without MS Dhoni, who is missing the start of the tournament due to a calf injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the side, supported by a significant new addition in Sanju Samson. Samson joined Chennai after a long tenure with Rajasthan and is expected to take over the wicketkeeping duties in this match. The Chennai lineup aims to balance their traditional tactical discipline with the aggressive scoring ability Samson provides in the top order.