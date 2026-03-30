RR Vs CSK Stats Preview, IPL: Head-To-Head, Top Run-Scorers And Key Numbers

RR Vs CSK Stats Preview, IPL 2026: Check key stats ahead of the Indian Premier League clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday, March 29, at the Barasapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

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Indian Premier League Cricket IPL RR vs CSK
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR will host CSK at their home in the IPL 2026

  • The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

  • Check the stats of the historic RR vs CSK fixture below

Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, Monday. This match marks the opening game of the 2026 season for both teams. The contest is highly anticipated because of major leadership changes and high-profile player transfers that have redefined both squads during the off-season.

Chennai Super Kings enter a new chapter without MS Dhoni, who is missing the start of the tournament due to a calf injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the side, supported by a significant new addition in Sanju Samson. Samson joined Chennai after a long tenure with Rajasthan and is expected to take over the wicketkeeping duties in this match. The Chennai lineup aims to balance their traditional tactical discipline with the aggressive scoring ability Samson provides in the top order.

Rajasthan Royals have appointed local player Riyan Parag as their full-time captain. He starts his leadership journey in front of his home crowd in Assam. The Rajasthan squad also features Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to the franchise after playing for Chennai for over a decade. Jadeja's presence strengthens a bowling attack that also includes specialized spin options. Rajasthan intends to use their knowledge of the local conditions to put pressure on the Chennai batters.

The pitch in Guwahati typically favors high scoring, and clear weather is expected for the duration of the game. Both teams will look to secure an early win to establish momentum in the league standings. The match will focus on how the new captains manage their bowling rotations against two of the most explosive batting lineups in the competition.

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RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Key Stats

RR Vs CSK: IPL Head-To-Head Record

  • Total Matches Played: 31

  • CSK Won: 16

  • RR Won: 15

  • NR: 0

RR Vs CSK: Champions League Head-To-Head Record

  • Total Matches Played: 1

  • RR Won: 1

  • CSK Won: 0

  • NR: 0

RR Vs CSK: Highest And Lowest Totals

  • Highest Total: CSK - 246/5, Chennai (2010)

  • Lowest Total: CSK - 109 all out, Jaipur (2008)

Highest Run-Scorers In RR Vs CSK

  • Shane Watson (RR/CSK): 711 Runs

  • Suresh Raina (CSK): 659 Runs

  • MS Dhoni (CSK): 585 Runs

  • Jos Buttler (RR): 379 Runs

  • Sanju Samson (RR - Now CSK): 290 Runs

Most Wickets In RR Vs CSK Clash

  • Ravindra Jadeja (CSK - Now RR): 21 Wickets

  • Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK/RR): 17 Wickets

  • Dwayne Bravo (CSK): 16 Wickets

  • Albie Morkel (CSK): 14 Wickets

  • Sohail Tanvir (RR): 10 Wickets (Includes the famous 6/14 in 2008)

Best Individual Performance In RR Vs CSK Clash

  • Highest Score: 127 by Murali Vijay (CSK) at Chennai, 2010.

  • Best Bowling: 6/14 by Sohail Tanvir (RR) at Jaipur, 2008.

RR Vs CSK IPL 2026: Milestone's In Reach

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) need 8 sixes to reach 100 career sixes in IPL

  • Sandeep Sharma (RR) needs 4 wickets to enter 150 IPL wickets club

  • Shimron Hetmyer (RR) need 7 sixes to reach 100 career sixes in IPL

  • Ravindra Jadeja (RR) needs 5 runs to reach 4,000 runs in all T20s

  • Riyan Parag (RR) needs 2 wickets to reach 50 wickets in T20s.

  • Ravi Bishnoi (RR) needs 3 wickets to reach 200 wickets in T20s.

  • Ravindra Jadeja (RR) is 70 runs away from reaching 500 runs specifically for Rajasthan Royals

RR Vs CSK IPL 2026: Venue Records

The current record of the highest individual score is 97 at Guwahati (Quinton de Kock for KKR vs RR, 2025).

The record can be broken in this fixture

RR Vs CSK IPL 2026: Do You Know?

  • Rajasthan Royals have won 8 of the last 11 matches against CSK since the 2020 season.

  • CSK has only managed a single victory against RR in their last five encounters (at Chepauk in 2024).

  • This is the first time in 18 years that these two teams will face off without MS Dhoni in the playing XI for the opening clash (due to his calf injury).

Q

Who is the highest run scorer in RR vs CSK fixture?

A

Shane Watson, who played for both sides is the highest run scorer.

Q

Who is the leading wicket taker in RR vs CSK fixture?

A

Ravindra Jadeja, who has played for both sides, is the highest wicket taker.

Q

Will MS Dhoni play in the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

A

MS Dhoni will play in the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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