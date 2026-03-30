RR Vs CSK LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash

Summary of this article
CSK will take on MI in their first match of IPL 2026
MS Dhoni will not play the match due to injury
Sanju Samson will take on the wicket-keeping duties in Dhoni's absence
Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings in match three of the Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Monday, March 30, 2026.
The Baraspara Cricket Stadium will be RR's home ground for the initial games of their campaign. They'll want to make a mark in front of their home crowd, especially skipper Riyan Parag, who's a local hero of Assam cricket.
The Rajasthan Royals had a tumultuous last season, which led to drastic changes in their team management. Rahul Dravid is no longer the head coach of the franchise, while their skipper, Sanju Samson, also bid adieu and got traded to CSK.
On top of that, just before the season, the ownership of the franchise also changed hands, which could be considered an entire overhaul of the franchise. Now, it's to be seen how the team responds to the changes on the field under the leadership of Riyan Parag.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings also had a forgettable last season, and the five-time champions would be vying to change things and get back to their usual winning ways.
However, it won't be easy for CSK as they are also witnessing a transition, with MS Dhoni probably playing his last season as he's already been ruled out for the first two weeks of the current season due to a calf injury.
They have inducted Sanju Samson in their squad along with some new blood in the form of Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, but can they help CSK to regain their glory that remains to be seen.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Barsapara Stadium for the RR vs CSK match is expected to be a good batting track as some high scoring matches have taken place on this venue. There is less margin of error on the ground for bowlers on the track.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Weather Conditions
As per Accuweather website, there can be a slight delay before or during the match as there are chances of rain in Guwahati on match day. The temperature will hover around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius during the match.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match three of IPL 2026 between RR and CSK will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma
Will MS Dhoni play against RR in Guwahati?
No, MS Dhoni will not play against RR as he is ruled out for 2 weeks due to calf injury.
Where will be the CSK vs RR be played?
The match 3 of IPL 2026 between CSK and RR will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.