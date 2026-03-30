Guwahati 'No-Brainer' Explained - What Captains Said At IPL 2026, RR Vs CSK Toss

Captains Riyan Parag (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the toss for the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Photo: X/Indian Premier League

Captains Riyan Parag (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the toss for the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Photo: X/Indian Premier League