RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check preview, toss update, conditions, playing XIs and other details of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
rajasthan royals vs chennai super kings Indian premier league 2026 match 3
Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match toss at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Photo: IPL/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings in match 3 of IPL 2026

  • RR is being led by Riyan Parag while Ruturaj Gaikwad is CSK captain

  • Check the toss update and playing XIs below

Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30 (Monday). This is the first game of the 2026 IPL season for both teams. This match will begin a new era for both franchises following a series of massive trades and leadership changes during the off-season. The onus will be on the shift in captaincy and the debut of several star players in new jerseys.

The biggest story for Chennai is the absence of MS Dhoni. He will miss the start of the tournament due to a calf injury suffered during pre-season training. After missing a big chunk of the season last edition, Ruturaj Gaikwad will take over as the full-time captain. He will lead a team that looks very different from previous years.

The most significant change is the trade of Sanju Samson, who joined Chennai after a long career with Rajasthan Royals. Samson is expected to open the batting and take over wicketkeeping duties tonight. His aggressive style at the top of the order is a major part of Chennai's new tactical plan.

Related Content
File photo of Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action in the Indian Premier League. - PTI
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today In Guwahati?
Commentator Ravi Shastri and captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Sanju Samson at the toss before the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 20, 2025. - | Photo: AP
RR vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Samson's Homecoming In Yellow Against Parag's Royals
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni out of IPL 2026 for the first two weeks due to injury. - BCCI/IPL
MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update
Former cricketers Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
CSK Roar 2026: Five Takeaways From Chennai Super Kings' Mega Event At Chepauk
Related Content

Rajasthan Royals have also moved in a new direction by appointing local hero Riyan Parag as their captain. Parag will start his leadership journey in front of his home crowd in Assam. The Rajasthan squad has been strengthened by the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who moved back to the Royals after spending over a decade with Chennai. Jadeja brings immense experience to a bowling attack that aims to exploit the local conditions in Guwahati.

The pitch at the Barsapara Stadium is known for being flat and favoring high scores. Both teams will be desperate for an early win to set a strong tone for the rest of the 2026 season.

The weather remains a major concern as intermittent rain has affected the build-up to this fixture. While the rain stopped shortly before the scheduled toss, the pitch remained under covers for an extended period, which may provide early assistance to pace bowlers like Jofra Archer and Matt Henry. Humidity is currently at 95%, and there is a 20% to 25% chance of further showers during match hours. These damp conditions will likely lead to a heavy dew factor later in the evening, making the ball slippery and difficult for spinners to grip.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 Live Score

RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings

RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma(w), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Q

Where will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Q

When will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Will MS Dhoni play in the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

A

No. MS Dhoni will not play in the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match due to injury.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Brijesh Sharma Scalps Maiden Wicket, Traps Kartik Sharma LBW | CSK - 74/7 (11)

  2. Guwahati 'No-Brainer' Explained - What Captains Said At IPL 2026, RR Vs CSK Toss

  3. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi And Sikandar Raza Break Silence On Ball-Tampering Allegations

  4. IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Breaks Silence After Rahane’s Remark On Green’s Bowling Absence During MI Vs KKR Clash

  5. PSL 2026: Afridi, Raza Accused Of Security Breach For Escorting Visitors Into Hotel Room – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  3. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  4. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  5. India Opposes China-Led IFD Pact’s Entry into WTO Framework

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

  2. West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

  3. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

  4. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  6. Dubai World Cup 2026: Glamour Quotient At High During Horse Race

  7. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  8. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh