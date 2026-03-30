RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings in match 3 of IPL 2026
RR is being led by Riyan Parag while Ruturaj Gaikwad is CSK captain
Check the toss update and playing XIs below
Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30 (Monday). This is the first game of the 2026 IPL season for both teams. This match will begin a new era for both franchises following a series of massive trades and leadership changes during the off-season. The onus will be on the shift in captaincy and the debut of several star players in new jerseys.
The biggest story for Chennai is the absence of MS Dhoni. He will miss the start of the tournament due to a calf injury suffered during pre-season training. After missing a big chunk of the season last edition, Ruturaj Gaikwad will take over as the full-time captain. He will lead a team that looks very different from previous years.
The most significant change is the trade of Sanju Samson, who joined Chennai after a long career with Rajasthan Royals. Samson is expected to open the batting and take over wicketkeeping duties tonight. His aggressive style at the top of the order is a major part of Chennai's new tactical plan.
Rajasthan Royals have also moved in a new direction by appointing local hero Riyan Parag as their captain. Parag will start his leadership journey in front of his home crowd in Assam. The Rajasthan squad has been strengthened by the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who moved back to the Royals after spending over a decade with Chennai. Jadeja brings immense experience to a bowling attack that aims to exploit the local conditions in Guwahati.
The pitch at the Barsapara Stadium is known for being flat and favoring high scores. Both teams will be desperate for an early win to set a strong tone for the rest of the 2026 season.
The weather remains a major concern as intermittent rain has affected the build-up to this fixture. While the rain stopped shortly before the scheduled toss, the pitch remained under covers for an extended period, which may provide early assistance to pace bowlers like Jofra Archer and Matt Henry. Humidity is currently at 95%, and there is a 20% to 25% chance of further showers during match hours. These damp conditions will likely lead to a heavy dew factor later in the evening, making the ball slippery and difficult for spinners to grip.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma(w), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Where will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match be played?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
When will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match be played?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.
Will MS Dhoni play in the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?
No. MS Dhoni will not play in the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match due to injury.