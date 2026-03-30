RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match toss at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Photo: IPL/X

Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match toss at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Photo: IPL/X