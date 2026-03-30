Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes CSK Pay For Dropped Catch, Punishes Matt Henry En Route Manic Fifty

Summary of this article
Chennai Super Kings bowled out for 127 runs in 19.4 overs
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes light work of chase with 15-ball fifty
Rajasthan Royals opener dismissed for 52 off 17
Vaibhav Suryavanshi needs no second invitation to feast on the slightest of oppositions' frailties. All of 15, the Rajasthan Royals prodigy has time and again showed how ruthless and fearless he is with his strokemaking, and Matt Henry was the latest bowler to discover that on Monday (March 30, 2026).
Suryavanshi was dropped by Kartik Sharma, a wicketkeeper otherwise who was manning the outfield for Chennai Super Kings, off the first ball he faced. The undeterred southpaw smacked a six off the very next delivery during the third match of Indian Premier League 2026 at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.
Henry is one of the best bowlers in the business and the teenager put the Kiwi speedster under pressure straightaway. Suryavanshi continued in the same vein to blast a 15-ball fifty before perishing for a whirlwind 52 off 17.
Earlier, RR made good use of the overhead conditions to bowl out a sluggish CSK for 127 in 19.4 overs. It was a forgettable batting performance for Chennai, who were put in to bat by Riyan Parag considering the pitch had been under cover for a while due to rain.
Sanju Samson, star of India's T20 World Cup triumph, could not fire on his CSK debut. In an attempt to dispatch Nandre Burger over mid-wicket, he saw his off-stumped dislodged with a sharp delivery that seamed away.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact sub: Sarfaraz Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Impact sub options: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande
How many runs did Vaibhav Suryavanshi score in RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 52 runs in RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match.
How many balls did Vaibhav Suryavanshi take to get to his fifty?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi took just 15 balls to get to his fifty.
How many runs did CSK score against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match?
CSK were bowled out for 127 runs by Rajasthan Royals in 19.4 overs in their IPL 2026 match.