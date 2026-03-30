RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today In Guwahati?

It is only the sixth time in the 254th Indian Premier League appearance for Chennai Super Kings that MS Dhoni will not be featuring in a game for them. The last time he was absent was back in 2019

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RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today?
File photo of Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action in the Indian Premier League. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni missing an IPL game for first time since 2019

  • First IPL match that CSK are playing without either Dhoni or Suresh Raina in the playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seek a bright start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the third match of this edition, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday (March 30, 2026).

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the toss and was invited to bat first by Riyan Parag. The Chennai-based franchise's team sheet was missing a name that has become synonymous with the side: Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It is only the sixth time in the 254th IPL appearance for CSK that Dhoni will not be featuring in a game for them. The last time he was absent was back in 2019, when the former India captain sat out a game against Mumbai Indians April 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, owing to fever.

ALSO READ: RR Vs CSK Live Score

In fact, this will be the first match that CSK will play without either Dhoni or his trusted former ally Suresh Raina in the playing XI. That fact alone tells you all there is to know about the transition afoot this season.

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So, why is Dhoni not playing tonight?

Well, the 44-year-old has been ruled out of the first two weeks of the league due to a calf strain injury. "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," said CSK in a statement.

Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020 and his future in the tournament becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK's campaign every season.

Dhoni played 14 games in the previous IPL and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings. He has also had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement and underwent a surgery in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, now with CSK, is set for an emotional clash against RR, who he captained for more than a decade. Also under scanner is the weather, with some rain at the venue in the lead-up to the toss.

RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Impact subs: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande

Q

Why is MS Dhoni not playing RR vs CSK match?

A

MS Dhoni is not playing RR vs CSK match because of a a calf strain injury.

Q

When will MS Dhoni return to action for CSK?

A

MS Dhoni will be out of action for at least two weeks, according to a CSK statement.

Q

Who is keeping wickets in Dhoni's absence?

A

Sanju Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals, is keeping wickets for CSK in Dhoni's absence.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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