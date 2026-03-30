RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today In Guwahati?

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni missing an IPL game for first time since 2019
First IPL match that CSK are playing without either Dhoni or Suresh Raina in the playing XI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seek a bright start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the third match of this edition, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday (March 30, 2026).
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the toss and was invited to bat first by Riyan Parag. The Chennai-based franchise's team sheet was missing a name that has become synonymous with the side: Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
It is only the sixth time in the 254th IPL appearance for CSK that Dhoni will not be featuring in a game for them. The last time he was absent was back in 2019, when the former India captain sat out a game against Mumbai Indians April 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, owing to fever.
In fact, this will be the first match that CSK will play without either Dhoni or his trusted former ally Suresh Raina in the playing XI. That fact alone tells you all there is to know about the transition afoot this season.
So, why is Dhoni not playing tonight?
Well, the 44-year-old has been ruled out of the first two weeks of the league due to a calf strain injury. "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," said CSK in a statement.
Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020 and his future in the tournament becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK's campaign every season.
Dhoni played 14 games in the previous IPL and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings. He has also had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement and underwent a surgery in 2023.
Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, now with CSK, is set for an emotional clash against RR, who he captained for more than a decade. Also under scanner is the weather, with some rain at the venue in the lead-up to the toss.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Impact subs: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande
Why is MS Dhoni not playing RR vs CSK match?
MS Dhoni is not playing RR vs CSK match because of a a calf strain injury.
When will MS Dhoni return to action for CSK?
MS Dhoni will be out of action for at least two weeks, according to a CSK statement.
Who is keeping wickets in Dhoni's absence?
Sanju Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals, is keeping wickets for CSK in Dhoni's absence.