Complete List IPL 2026 Player Of The Match Winners - Check Out

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy sets his field as he prepares to bowl a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy sets his field as he prepares to bowl a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi