Complete List IPL 2026 Player Of The Match Winners - Check Out

Here is the complete list of the player of the match winners of every single fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season

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Complete List IPL 2026 Player Of The Match Winners - Check Out
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy sets his field as he prepares to bowl a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian Premier League 2026 underway with three exciting matches completed

  • RCB, MI and RR won their matches; SRH, KKR and CSK have all lost so far

  • Check out the updated and complete list of the player of the match winners

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is well and truly underway as we have already witnessed 3 enthralling and mouth watering encounters over the past few days. As the season proceeds, the excitement will only get higher.

The season began at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent a warning to the rest of the league.

Led by a vintage performance from Virat Kohli, RCB chased down a formidable 202-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad with nearly five overs to spare.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians finally ended a long-standing opening-game drought by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets.

The 5-time champions looked clinical as they successfully navigated the massive 221-run total.

In the most recent encounter at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the Rajasthan Royals thrashed Ruturaj Gaikwad's MS Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.

The match witnessed the excellence of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking 15-ball fifty to announce himself on the global stage.

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Indian Premier League 2026: Player Of The Match Winners So Far

Match 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jacob Duffy (RCB): A stunning debut for the New Zealander, who dismantled the Sunrisers Hyderabad middle order. He finished with clinical figures of 3/22 at an economy of 5.50 to effectively halt SRH's momentum in the 1st innings.

Match 2: Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Shardul Thakur (MI): In a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium, Shardul Thakur’s spell proved decisive against his former franchise.

He broke crucial partnerships and finished with figures 3/39, including the prized wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameon Green.

Match 3: Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

Nandre Burger (CSK): The South African left-armer was unplayable in the powerplay against CSK. Extracting steep bounce and sharp pace, he took 2/26 to leave Chennai reeling at 41/4. His aggressive opening spell simplified the chase and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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