MI At IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians’ Player Of The Match Winners – Full List

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians are seventh in the Indian Premier League 2026 table
MI have won just two of their six games in IPL 2026
Check out the Player of the Match winners for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to enjoy much success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the five-time champions sitting in seventh place with just four points. MI have won two of their six games, but ended a four-game losing streak with a massive 99-run win against Gujarat Titans (GT).
Tilak Varma was the star of the show against GT, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 45 balls. Naman Dhir has been good in the middle order as well, scoring 154 runs in six innings. However, their star names, including Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, are yet to fire.
MI’s bowling has been a different matter, with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult having disappointed so far. Allah Ghazanfar and Shardul Thakur have had to pick up the pieces with six wickets apiece.
Let’s take a look at all the Player of the Match winners for MI in IPL 2026.
Mumbai Indians Player of the Match Winners List – IPL 2026
Match 2, against KKR: Shardul Thakur (3/39 in 4 overs), ahead of Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43). Result – won by 6 wickets.
Match 30, against GT: Tilak Varma (101 not out off 45), ahead of Ashwani Kumar (4/24 in 4 overs). Result – won by 99 runs.
Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.