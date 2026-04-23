MI At IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians’ Player Of The Match Winners – Full List

Mumbai Indians are yet to enjoy much success in the Indian Premier League 2026, but have had several players shine individually. Here’s the complete Player of the Match winners list for MI at IPL 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Mumbai Indians at Indian Premier League 2026 MI player of the match winners list
Tilak Varma celebrates after scoring half-century in GT vs MI IPL 2026 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians are seventh in the Indian Premier League 2026 table

  • MI have won just two of their six games in IPL 2026

  • Check out the Player of the Match winners for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to enjoy much success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the five-time champions sitting in seventh place with just four points. MI have won two of their six games, but ended a four-game losing streak with a massive 99-run win against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Tilak Varma was the star of the show against GT, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 45 balls. Naman Dhir has been good in the middle order as well, scoring 154 runs in six innings. However, their star names, including Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, are yet to fire.

MI’s bowling has been a different matter, with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult having disappointed so far. Allah Ghazanfar and Shardul Thakur have had to pick up the pieces with six wickets apiece.

Let’s take a look at all the Player of the Match winners for MI in IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians Player of the Match Winners List – IPL 2026

  1. Match 2, against KKR: Shardul Thakur (3/39 in 4 overs), ahead of Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43). Result – won by 6 wickets.

  2. Match 30, against GT: Tilak Varma (101 not out off 45), ahead of Ashwani Kumar (4/24 in 4 overs). Result – won by 99 runs.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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