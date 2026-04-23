CSK At IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings’ Player Of The Match Winners – Full List

Summary of this article
Chennai Super Kings are in eighth place in the Indian Premier League 2026 standings
CSK have won just two of their six matches in IPL 2026
Check out the Player of the Match winners for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are far from their best in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the five-time champions sitting in eighth place with just four points. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side has won two of their six games so far, starting their season with three losses on the trot.
Their famous batting order is yet to fire up. Young Ayush Mhatre, who is the team’s highest run-scorer with 201 runs in six innings, has been ruled out of the rest of the season. Sanju Samson, with 192 runs, is the only other in-form batter in the CSK line-up. “Anshul Kamboj has been a revelation with the ball, the uncapped all-rounder picking 13 wickets in six innings to remain second in the Purple Cap leaderboard.
Let’s take a look at all the Player of the Match winners for CSK in IPL 2026.
Chennai Super Kings Player of the Match Winners List – IPL 2026
Match 18, against DC: Sanju Samson (115 not out off 56), ahead of Jamie Overton (4/18 in 4 overs). Result – won by 23 runs.
Match 22, against KKR: Noor Ahmad (3/21 in 4 overs), ahead of Sanju Samson (48 off 32) and Dewald Brevis (41 off 29). Result – won by 32 runs.
Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians in Match 33 of the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.