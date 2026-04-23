CSK At IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings’ Player Of The Match Winners – Full List

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Str

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Str