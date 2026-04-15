CSK Vs KRR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 22

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, left, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, left, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)