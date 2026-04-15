CSK Vs KRR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 22

Summary of this article
CSK posted 192/5, with strong contributions from Sanju Samson (48), Dewald Brevis (41), and Ayush Mhatre (38 off 17)
KKR managed 160/7, with late resistance from Ramandeep Singh and Rovman Powell falling short in the chase
Noor Ahmad starred with 3/21, breaking KKR’s middle order and sealing a comfortable 32-run win for CSK
Chennai Super Kings produced a complete performance to secure a convincing 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK posted a strong 192/5 in 20 overs, with contributions coming throughout the lineup.
Ayush Mhatre set the tone with a blazing 38 off 17 balls, while Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a composed 48 off 32 deliveries. Dewald Brevis added the finishing touch with a quick 41, ensuring CSK crossed the 190 mark.
Despite a decent bowling effort from KKR, led by Kartik Tyagi’s 2/35, they struggled to contain CSK’s middle-order acceleration. The pitch offered some grip and variable bounce, but CSK’s batters adjusted well to put up what turned out to be a match-winning total.
At one stage, CSK looked set for 200, but disciplined death bowling ensured KKR kept the target within reach.
In response, KKR never truly found momentum in the chase and finished at 160/7 in 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane got a start, but regular wickets halted progress.
A late 63-run stand between Ramandeep Singh (35) and Rovman Powell (31*) provided some resistance, but the required rate had already climbed too high. CSK’s bowlers maintained control throughout to seal back-to-back wins.
Noor Amad Named Player Of The Match
Noor Ahmad emerged as the standout performer of the match, delivering a game-changing spell of 3/21 in his four overs. Bowling in the middle overs, the Afghan spinner used his variations brilliantly on a two-paced Chepauk surface, breaking the backbone of KKR’s batting lineup. His wickets included key moments that shifted the momentum firmly in CSK’s favour.
He removed crucial batters and triggered a collapse that saw KKR slip from a stable position into deep trouble. His control and ability to exploit the conditions ensured KKR never got close to the target.
With this performance, Noor not only secured the Player of the Match award but also underlined his growing importance in CSK’s bowling attack this season.