CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Kartik Tyagi Denies Sanju Samson Fifty, Rocks Stumps With Sheer Pace - Watch

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders won toss, opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings
Ayush Mhatre hit a quickfire 17-ball 38
Sanju Samson dismissed for 32-ball 48
Sanju Samson missed out on his half-century by just two runs on Tuesday (April 14, 2026) as Kartik Tyagi bamboozled him with some serious pace in match 22 of Indian Premier League 2026.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), asked to bat first, had made a blazing start to their innings, amassing 72 runs in the powerplay. While Ayush Mhatre hit a quickfire 17-ball 38, Samson was playing a relatively restrained innings from the other end.
The star CSK wicketkeeper-batter looked set to follow up his unbeaten hundred with another fifty-plus score, smashing Tyagi for six down the ground off the first ball of the 12th over. But the 25-year-old seamer bounced back in style, bowling a full and straight delivery clocking at 148-plus kilometres per hour to beat Samson all ends up.
The stumps were disturbed and the Chennai opener had to walk back for a 32-ball 48. You can watch the video of the six and the brilliant follow-up delivery below:
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Substitutes: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini
Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
Where is the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match being played?
The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match is being played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Where is the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
What are CSK and KKR's squads in IPL 2026?
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes