CSK Vs KKR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash

Summary of this article
CSK will take on KKR in their fifth match of IPL 2026
The contest will take place in CSK' home ground in MA Chidambaram Stadium
Check out live streaming, pitch and weather report for the match
The Indian Premier League 2026 season moves into a critical phase as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, April 14 in match 22 of IPL 2026. This encounter is uncharacteristically a battle for survival, as both heavyweights currently occupy the final two spots in the points table.
Chennai Super Kings head into this fixture with a massive boost after securing their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals. The hero of that victory was Sanju Samson, who smashed an incredible 115 off 56 balls, proving why he is one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.
CSK’s bowling department also found its rhythm, with Jamie Overton taking a four-wicket haul and Anshul Kamboj continuing his impressive form. Sitting in 9th place with one win from four games, CSK will look to use their home-ground advantage to climb the ladder.
In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate for their first victory of 2026. Currently rooted to the bottom of the table in 10th place, KKR has struggled to finish close games, most recently losing a last-ball thriller to the Lucknow Super Giants.
Despite the losses, there are positives. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been consistent, and Cameron Green has been cleared to bowl, adding much-needed balance to their attack.
All eyes remain on the CSK dugout regarding MS Dhoni’s availability. After missing the first four games due to a stubborn calf strain, reports suggest Dhoni has resumed light training. While his participation remains doubtful and subject to a final fitness test on match morning, the mere possibility of his return has sparked immense excitement among the Chennai faithful.
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Weather Forecast
In the afternoon, the city will experience sunny conditions with temperatures peaking at 34°C. Fans heading to the stadium early should prepare for high heat, as the UV index is expected to reach a very high level of 10. However, a steady 15 mph wind blowing from the south will provide some relief.
As the match commences in the evening, the sky will remain clear, and the temperature will gradually dip to a low of 27°C. Most importantly for the players and spectators, there is a 0% chance of rain throughout both the day and night, ensuring an uninterrupted game. The humidity is forecast at 58%, which may lead to some dew during the second innings at Chepauk.
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Match 22 between CSK and KKR is expected to deviate from its traditional slow-burner reputation. Recent 2026 fixtures at Chepauk have featured firm, red-soil wickets with even bounce, favoring batters more than in previous years; totals exceeding 200 have already been recorded this season.
While spinners will still find some grip in the middle overs, the pitch is less abrasive, allowing batters to play through the line. However, heavy dew is anticipated during the second innings, which will make the ball difficult to grip and likely prompt the toss-winning captain to bowl first.
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match?
The CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
Where will be the CSK vs KKR be played?
The match 22 of IPL 2026 between CSK vs KKR will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Will MS Dhoni be playing in the match against KKR?
MS Dhoni is expected to undergo a final fitness test for his calf strain on Tuesday morning to determine if he can make his first appearance of the season.