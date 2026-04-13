CSK Vs KKR Preview, IPL 2026: Reviving Super Kings Host Desperate Knight Riders at Chepauk

On the batting front, Samson finally has runs under his belt in his debut season for CSK, giving him the required confidence to go ballistic in the first six overs. Read the full Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 preview

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CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026 Preview
Ajinkya Rahane's bat slips while hitting a shot during KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary of this article

  • Reviving CSK welcomes KKR at home in IPL 2026 match number 22

  • The Knight Riders are yet to win a single game in the competition

  • Chennai recently picked up their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings would look to build on the momentum gained from a much-needed victory in their previous match when they host a winless Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

CSK logged their first win of the season on the back of an all-round performance against Delhi Capitals that included Sanju Samson's first impactful knock, a 56-ball 115, for the storied franchise and a fine bowling effort.

A fit-again Dewald Brevis allowed CSK to tweak their bowling combination, making it possible for the side to defend 212 against Delhi Capitals.

Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh impressed on his IPL debut, hitting the batters high on the bat and surprising them with extra bounce.

Jamie Overton too came into his own and was rewarded for hitting the deck consistently with a four-wicket haul.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, playing his first game of the season, added another dimension to the attack in the powerplay.

On the batting front, Samson finally has runs under his belt in his debut season for CSK, giving him the required confidence to go ballistic in the first six overs.

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However, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to fire and he would be backing himself for a big knock against a struggling KKR.

At the start of the tournament, it was announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be out for couple of weeks due to a calf strain. In the last game, Gaikwad indicated that 'Thala's' return is imminent.

KKR, on the other hand, are desperate for success. They almost got the job done against Lucknow Super Giants but Mukul Choudhary played a blinder of a knock to deny Ajinkya Rahane and his team.

Cameron Green finally bowled for KKR in the previous game. The all-rounder would be aiming to justify his enormous price tag with a statement performance at Chepauk.

Likewise, Rinku Singh is in search of runs in the middle-order and Tuesday could be his day.

Rahane himself has been decent with the bat while Ankrish Raghuvanshi has also stood out for KKR.

Rovman Powell and Green got some runs as well against LSG late in the innings, which is another positive for the beleaguered side.

Having bowled really well upfront, Vaibhav Arora bore the brunt of Choudhary's assault in KKR's previous game, including a decisive six over deep cover in the final over of the game.

KKR were almost there against LSG and would be hoping to the cross the line against CSK to get off the mark in this IPL.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary.

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Kartik Tyagi, Cameron Green, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra.

Match Starts 7.30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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