CSK Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 22; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Summary of this article
CSK and KKR to take on each other in bottom table clash
CSK have only one win while KKR are yet to win a game in IPL 2026
Check match facts and other details below
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off in Match 22 of IPL 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 14. This fixture represents a critical junction for both franchises, as they currently occupy the bottom two spots on the points table.
Chennai Super Kings enter the contest in ninth place, having secured only one victory from their first four matches. The team has struggled significantly with their death bowling, though a return to their home fortress at Chepauk changed their fortune in the last match. A major talking point is the potential return of MS Dhoni, who has been sidelined with a calf strain but is reportedly nearing full fitness.
They found renewed confidence following their first victory of the season against Delhi Capitals. In that match, Sanju Samson delivered a historic performance, smashing an unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls.
This innings was not only the first century of IPL 2026 but also set a new record for the highest score by a designated CSK wicketkeeper, surpassing the previous best held by MS Dhoni. Samson’s return to form, combined with Jamie Overton’s four-wicket haul, has provided the team with much-needed momentum.
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently tenth, still searching for their first win of the season after three losses and one washed-out game. Despite their position, KKR’s bowling unit, featuring the overseas star Cameron Green and the spin of Sunil Narine, remains a threat.
KKR suffered a heartbreaking loss to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing. Despite a solid total of 181/4—fueled by 40s from Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi—KKR failed to defend the score in a final-ball thriller. An unbeaten 54 from LSG's Mukul Choudhary snatched the game away,
Match Facts
Bottom Table Clash
Unusually for these two heavyweight franchises, they enter this match at 9th (CSK) and 10th (KKR) in the standings. This is one of the few times in IPL history where a CSK vs KKR clash is a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Final Connection
These two teams are part of an elite group to have faced each other in multiple IPL Finals (2012 and 2021), with the tally standing at 1-1 on the grandest stage.
Highs and Lows:
CSK’s Peak: Their highest score against KKR is 235.
KKR’s Peak: Their highest score against CSK is 202.
The Low Bar: Both teams have nearly identical worst days in this rivalry, with CSK’s lowest being 103 and KKR’s being 107.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Chasing Record
Gaikwad currently has seven 50-plus scores (six fifties and one century) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. This ties him with MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey for the second-most in IPL history at this venue. One more half-century will see him move into solo second place, trailing only Suresh Raina (9).
Ruturaj Gaikwad Dominates At Chepauk
Ruturaj Gaikwad currently averages 47.47 at Chepauk, the highest for any batter with a minimum of 500 runs at the ground. A high-scoring innings would further solidify this all-time venue record.
Mr IPL's Legacy
The highest run-scorer in the history of the CSK vs KKR rivalry is Suresh Raina. Often referred to as Mr. IPL, Raina amassed 747 runs in matches between these two teams. His consistency and ability to accelerate in the middle overs made him the most prolific batter in this specific fixture
Sunil Narine's Mystery Holds Firm
Sunil Narine already holds the record for the most wickets in CSK vs KKR matches with 23 scalps. Every wicket he takes in this match extends his lead as the most successful bowler in this specific rivalry.
KKR's Bogey
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium is statistically KKR's most difficult hunting ground. They have lost 10 matches at this venue—the most for any visiting side in IPL history.
Knock Out Punch
KKR’s most dominant victory over CSK actually came just last season (2025), where they chased down a target of 104 in just 10.1 overs. This remains CSK's heaviest defeat in terms of balls remaining (59).
MS Missing?
MS Dhoni has never missed a match against KKR while playing for Chennai Super Kings prior to the current 2026 season. Throughout his IPL career from 2008 to 2025, he featured in every single CSK vs KKR fixture. If he doesn't feature in this game, it will be the first occasion.
Dominant At Home
Historically, Chennai Super Kings have dominated this rivalry, winning 20 of the 32 matches played between the two sides, while Kolkata Knight Riders have secured 11 victories, with one match ending in no result. This dominance is particularly evident at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, where CSK has utilized their home advantage to win 8 out of the 10 encounters hosted at the venue.
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 32
CSK Won: 20
KKR Won: 11
No Result: 1
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Details
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Saidarshan Kumar
TV Umpire: Pashchim Pathak
Reserve Umpire: Vinod Seshan
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath
Current Standings: CSK (9th), KKR (10th)
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads
CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary
KKR Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Kartik Tyagi, Cameron Green, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra
Will MS Dhoni be playing in the match against KKR?
MS Dhoni is expected to undergo a final fitness test for his calf strain on Tuesday morning to determine if he can make his first appearance of the season.
What is the head-to-head record between CSK and KKR at Chepauk?
CSK holds a dominant record at home, having defeated KKR in 10 out of their 13 encounters at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Where do both teams stand in the IPL 2026 points table?
Entering Match 22, both teams are struggling at the bottom of the standings, with CSK currently in 9th place and KKR rooted to 10th.