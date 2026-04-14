CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt To Bowl At Chepauk

CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Impact Substitutes List
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Substitutes: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini
Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane calls the coin toss correctly and decides to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Varun Chakravarthy is fit again and comes in place of Navdeep Saini, Rahane confirms.
CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather In Chennai
The good news is that there's virtually no chance of rain in Chennai tonight, so expect a full, uninterrupted game. The not-so-great update is the severe heat and humidity that the city is bound to offer at this time of year. Temperatures will stay in excess of 30 degrees Celsius all through the evening, and players must stay hydrated to avoid cramps.
CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Today?
That's the million-dollar question, isn't it? MS Dhoni has been recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out of the opening phase of IPL 2026. In recent days, he has been seen participating in light training sessions and spending time in the nets, which has raised hopes of a possible comeback. But he has not yet returned to full-intensity practice, especially behind the stumps, which remains a key indicator of match readiness.
The CSK management appears to be taking a cautious approach with Dhoni’s recovery. While there is visible progress, the medical team is unlikely to rush him back into the playing XI without complete fitness. Given the current situation, the talismanic wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to feature in tonight's clash.
CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The toss is slated for 7pm IST, with the first ball at 7:30pm. The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes
CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Hi All!
Good evening and welcome, folks! We are building up to the start of match 22 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Watch this space for pre-match, toss, playing XIs and live updates.