CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt To Bowl At Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmed celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma during their Indian Premier League match in Chennai. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 22nd match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 14). It is battle of the laggards as the teams are placed in the bottom two rungs of the standings. The Super Kings (2 points) snapped a three-game losing streak in their previous outing, defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at home. The Knight Riders (1 point), on the other hand, are yet to register a win and their sole point is from a washed out game with Punjab Kings. Ajinkya Rahane's men must discover form swiftly and in case they don't tonight, the road to playoffs will become that much steeper. Stay with us for live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Apr 2026, 07:13:55 pm IST CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Impact Substitutes List Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Substitutes: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

14 Apr 2026, 07:09:48 pm IST CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

14 Apr 2026, 07:03:33 pm IST CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane calls the coin toss correctly and decides to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Varun Chakravarthy is fit again and comes in place of Navdeep Saini, Rahane confirms.

14 Apr 2026, 06:43:29 pm IST CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather In Chennai The good news is that there's virtually no chance of rain in Chennai tonight, so expect a full, uninterrupted game. The not-so-great update is the severe heat and humidity that the city is bound to offer at this time of year. Temperatures will stay in excess of 30 degrees Celsius all through the evening, and players must stay hydrated to avoid cramps.

14 Apr 2026, 06:18:23 pm IST CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Today? That's the million-dollar question, isn't it? MS Dhoni has been recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out of the opening phase of IPL 2026. In recent days, he has been seen participating in light training sessions and spending time in the nets, which has raised hopes of a possible comeback. But he has not yet returned to full-intensity practice, especially behind the stumps, which remains a key indicator of match readiness. The CSK management appears to be taking a cautious approach with Dhoni’s recovery. While there is visible progress, the medical team is unlikely to rush him back into the playing XI without complete fitness. Given the current situation, the talismanic wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to feature in tonight's clash.

14 Apr 2026, 06:00:04 pm IST CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The toss is slated for 7pm IST, with the first ball at 7:30pm. The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

14 Apr 2026, 05:47:57 pm IST CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes