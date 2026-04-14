CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight In Chennai?

MS Dhoni remains doubtful for CSK vs KKR as he continues recovering from a calf injury, with team management prioritizing full fitness before confirming his return

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CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight In Chennai?
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight In Chennai? Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MS Dhoni remains doubtful as he continues recovering from a calf injury

  • He has resumed light training but is yet to return to full match intensity

  • CSK may delay his comeback or use him as an Impact Player initially

Chennai Super Kings are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026, and as always, the focus remains on MS Dhoni and his availability for the game. With the veteran wicketkeeper-batter yet to feature this season, fans are still waiting for clarity on when he might return to action.

Dhoni has been recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out of the opening phase of the tournament. In recent days, he has been seen participating in light training sessions and spending time in the nets, which has raised hopes of a possible comeback.

However, he has not yet returned to full-intensity practice, especially behind the stumps, which remains a key indicator of match readiness.

Fitness Concerns Continue to Delay Return

The Chennai Super Kings management appears to be taking a cautious approach with Dhoni’s recovery. While there is visible progress, the medical team is unlikely to rush him back into the playing XI without complete fitness. His absence from wicketkeeping drills suggests that he may still need more time before being considered for selection.

There is also a possibility that when Dhoni does return, he could initially be used as an Impact Player. This would allow the team to manage his workload while still benefiting from his presence in crucial phases of the game.

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A Shift in Role Over the Years

In the past few seasons, Dhoni has adjusted his batting role significantly. He often came in late and faced just 10–12 balls per innings, focusing on hitting boundaries from the outset. This approach worked well, reflected in his strike rates of 182 in 2023 and 221 in 2024.

Also Check: Who Will Win In CSK Vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

Last season, however, saw a different scenario. Dhoni ended up facing 145 balls, which was more than his combined tally in 2023 (57) and 2024 (73). With increased involvement, his strike rate dropped to 135, highlighting the challenges of maintaining the same level of explosiveness over longer innings.

Given the current situation, Dhoni remains a doubt for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, with the team likely to take a final call closer to match time based on his fitness levels.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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