CSK Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 22

Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.