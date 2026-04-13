CSK Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 22

Summary of this article
CSK clash with KKR in IPL 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium
CSK are at the 9th place while KKR are in the 10th spot
Check the match prediction below
The Indian Premier League 2026 heads to the historic Chepauk for a clash that finds two perennial heavyweights in unfamiliar territory. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sitting in 9th place and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) anchored at the bottom in 10th, the IPL 2026 Match 22 has transitioned from a historical rivalry into a desperate tactical battle for survival.
For both franchises, the early-season grace period has evaporated, leaving no room for further experimentation.
Chennai Super Kings enter this fixture with renewed momentum after a clinical 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals. The defining story is Sanju Samson, who silenced critics with a masterful 115 off 56 balls, marking the first century of the 2026 season and stabilizing a top order that had previously looked brittle.
While Samson has found his rhythm, Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled to get going at the top partnering Samson. He has tried to be the anchor, but failed to shift gears whenever the demand has come.
CSK has benefitted for the likes of young Ayush Mhatre, in-form Sarfaraz Khan and power-hitter Shivam Dube with the bat.
CSK’s primary strength has shifted toward their seam department. Jamie Overton’s recent four-wicket haul and Anshul Kamboj’s discipline have provided the wicket-taking threat they lacked in the opening weeks.
Akeal Hosein has added to CSK's spin bowling depths in the last game as Noor Ahmad continues to search for form.
However, the absence of MS Dhoni (calf strain) remains a glaring problem, as the team has lacked his presence with both the bat and as a senior member of the leadership group.
Kolkata Knight Riders, conversely, are still searching for their first win of the season. Their primary technical struggle lies in the finisher role, a void left by Andre Russell’s transition to coaching.
While young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shown glimpses of form, the middle order has often stuttered under pressure. Sunil Narine remains their most consistent technical asset, coming off a game where he maintained an incredible economy rate of 3.25, but the support cast has leaked runs at an economy of 12.4 during the death overs.
Both Finn Allen and Cameron Green has been hit or miss. While Green has started bowling, he proved to expensive in the last match against LSG. Ajinkya Rahane has struggled to convert his powerplay dominace into the middle overs and Rinku Singh has looked a shadow of his past self.
With Harshit Rana out injured, KKR keep their search on for a cohesive pace unit around Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi and Navdeep Saini. Matheesha Pathirana is expected to available soon but he will not feature in the match against CSK.
To turn their tournament around, KKR needs their high-value signings to exert more control in the powerplay. If the Chepauk surface offers even a hint of turn, KKR's spin twins—Narine and Anukul Roy—must squeeze CSK's hitters to compensate for their pace bowling woes.
For KKR, this is effectively a must-win to avoid being mathematically distanced from the playoff pack.
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Based on current form and team balance, Chennai Super Kings head into this clash as slight favorites. As per prediction models, CSK hold a 55% chance of winning, while Kolkata Knight Riders stand at 44%, indicating a close contest between the old rivals of Indian Premier League
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Prashant Veer
KKR: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora
Impact Player: Saurabh Dubey/Navdeep Saini
Will MS Dhoni be playing in the match against KKR?
MS Dhoni is expected to undergo a final fitness test for his calf strain on Tuesday morning to determine if he can make his first appearance of the season.
What is the head-to-head record between CSK and KKR at Chepauk?
CSK holds a dominant record at home, having defeated KKR in 10 out of their 13 encounters at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Where do both teams stand in the IPL 2026 points table?
Entering Match 22, both teams are struggling at the bottom of the standings, with CSK currently in 9th place and KKR rooted to 10th.