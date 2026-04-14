CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Chennai For Today's Match

Check the hourly weather forecast in Chennai for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 match between CSK and KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today

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CSK Vs KKR
Ayush Mhatre in action in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK host KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

  • The Super Kings picked up their first win against Delhi Capitals in their last match

  • The Knight Riders yet to win a game

Chennai Super Kings host the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with both teams desperate to climb out of the bottom half of the table.

CSK finally found their rhythm in their last outing, defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. The headline story for the Super Kings is Sanju Samson, who recently smashed a sensational 115 off 56 balls*, becoming the first centurion of the season.

In contrast, KKR enters this fixture as the only winless team in the tournament (0 wins in 4 games).

While Cameron Green and Rovman Powell have shown form, their bowling unit has struggled with consistency. The pre-mature exits of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep is affecting them deeply but the return of Matheesha Pathirana could prove decisive.

Speaking of returns, former CSK captain MS Dhoni is also expected to feature in his first IPL 2026 match today. The India great was unavailable due to that reason but according to several reports, the legendary cricketer will return tonight.

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CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026
Chennai hourly weather Photo: BBC Weather
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CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel (wk), Kartik Sharma (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Spencer Johnson, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tejasvi Singh (wk), Finn Allen (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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