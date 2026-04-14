CSK Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Bowling First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. Photo: AP/Bikas Das