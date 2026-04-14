CSK Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Bowling First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders yet to register win in IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals in last outing to open their account
KKR bring in Varun Chakravarthy for Navdeep Saini; CSK unchanged
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 14, 2026).
A fit-again Varun Chakravarthy returned to the KKR playing XI in place of Navdeep Saini, Rahane confirmed. The Super Kings went with an unchanged team, on the other hand.
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Substitutes: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini
Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
It is face-off of the stragglers as the teams are placed in the bottom two spots of the standings. CSK (2 points) ended a three-game losing streak in their previous outing, getting the better of Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at home.
KKR (1 point), meanwhile, are yet to register a win this season and their solitary point is from a washed out encounter with Punjab Kings. Ajinkya Rahane's men must discover form soon and in case they don't do that tonight, the route to playoffs will become that much more arduous for them.
Where is the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match being played?
The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match is being played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Where is the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
What are the CSK and KKR's squads in IPL 2026?
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes