CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today In Chennai?

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders won toss, opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings
CSK went with unchanged playing XI
MS Dhoni yet to recover fully from calf injury
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad went with the same playing XI as their previous game against Delhi Capitals, on Tuesday (April 14, 2026) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 22 of Indian Premier League 2026 at Chepauk.
That meant MS Dhoni did not take the field for the fifth game running, and his fans' desperate wait to see the 44-year-old talisman continued. Dhoni has been recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out of the opening phase of IPL 2026.
In recent days, he has been seen participating in light training sessions and spending time in the nets, which had raised hopes of a possible comeback on Tuesday. But the wicketkeeper-batter has not yet returned to full-intensity practice, especially behind the stumps, which remains a key indicator of match readiness.
The CSK management seems to be taking a cautious approach with Dhoni’s recovery. While there is visible progress, the medical team is unlikely to rush him back into the playing XI without complete fitness, and that is why he did not feature in the franchise's line-up against KKR.
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Substitutes: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini
Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
Where is the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match being played?
The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match is being played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Where is the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2026 encounter the JioHotstar app and website in India. Its live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
What are CSK and KKR's squads in IPL 2026?
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes