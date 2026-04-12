CSK Vs DC: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 18

CSK beat DC by 23 runs in IPL 2026 as Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century and Jamie Overton’s four-wicket haul powered a dominant all-round performance

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CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 18 photos-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century powers CSK to 212

  • Jamie Overton’s four wickets derail DC’s chase

  • CSK seal a 23-run win to open their account

Chennai Super Kings finally found their spark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, registering a much-needed 23-run win over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk. After a frustrating start to the campaign, CSK delivered a complete performance that brought both relief and renewed belief within the squad.

Batting first, CSK looked in control from the outset, with Sanju Samson leading the charge in emphatic fashion. The right-hander paced his innings beautifully, finding boundaries at will while rotating strike smartly. He was well supported by Ayush Mhatre, as the duo stitched together a crucial partnership to put Delhi on the back foot early.

Samson remained unbeaten on 115, guiding CSK to a formidable 212/2 in 20 overs. The total always looked above par on a slightly tricky surface, and the home side carried that momentum into their bowling innings.

Delhi Capitals began their chase positively but struggled to maintain consistency once wickets started falling at regular intervals. While Tristan Stubbs and Pathum Nissanka attempted to rebuild, the mounting pressure of the asking rate proved too much in the end.

Jamie Overton emerged as the game-changer with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets and breaking the backbone of DC’s batting lineup. His disciplined spell ensured CSK stayed ahead throughout, eventually restricting Delhi to 189 and sealing a comfortable win.

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Sanju Samson Named Player Of The Match

Sanju Samson was the standout performer of the night, and his unbeaten 115 made him the obvious choice for Player of the Match. The CSK batter looked in sublime touch, combining elegance with controlled aggression as he took apart the DC bowling attack.

What stood out in Samson’s innings was his ability to shift gears seamlessly. He started cautiously, assessing the conditions, before accelerating at the right moments to keep the scoreboard ticking. His knock not only anchored the innings but also ensured CSK had the cushion needed to defend the total.

This innings could prove to be a turning point in CSK’s season. After a slow start, a performance of this caliber from Samson will boost confidence in the dressing room and set the tone for the matches ahead.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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